Hailey Porath helps to propel BKRA over Pierrefonds

BKRA earned a 7-2 win over the Pierrefonds Lynx in Lac St. Louis Benjamin C ringette play at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex. The visitors hit for five unanswered goals to pull away from the Lynx and claim the victory. BK’s Hailey Porath figured in on five of the seven goals her team scored as she had a hat trick performance while adding a pair of assists.
BK struck first 4:53 from the start of play as Michelle Pate spotted an open Porath who moved to the left and fired a shot past Lynx goalie Kaitlyn Brault making it 1-0 for the visitors. Pierrefonds wasted little time replying, a mere 25 seconds from the restart of play as Eloise Thauvette bested BK netminder Sydney Thompson to knot the score.
The play continued at a steady pace, back and forth with Brault and Thompson denying each incursion. As play was set to head into the final five minutes of the first half Pierrefonds took a 2-1 lead when Raphaelle Simsovic one-timed a pass from Yonina Tock for the marker. It was a short-lived lead because 51 seconds later Chloe Sampson speared a rebound and sent a shot p under the crossbar for a 3-2 BK advantage.
The game remained tight as the second half rolled on with Thompson extending the BK lead to 4-2 with her second tally. Melissa Bitton added a goal to go with a pair of assists as she spotted an opening on the left side putting BK ahead 5-2. BK’s next goal came from the start of play at Pierrefonds’ left circle, culminating with Michelle Pate sending a sneaky backhand shot inside the left post. Porath opened the scoring so it was only fitting she closed out the scoring to finalize her hat trick on a nice set-up by Sampson.
