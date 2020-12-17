Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s selflessness has earned the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive lineman accolades for his stepping away from the NFL season to help comfort those afflicted with COVID-19. In the space of two days, Duvernay-Tardif was selected as one of five of Sports Illustrated’s Sportspersons of the Year, and then he was selected as a co-winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canadian Athlete of the Year along with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. “When I opted out in July, my goal was to help, to contribute,” Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said during a video-conference call. “I’m part of a movement, one of thousands of people who went to work in long-term care facilities. I took a lot of pride in being part of that. To get these two major awards, within the last 48 hours was amazing because it kind of justified your action and sacrifice.” For the Sports Illustrated award, Duvernay-Tardif was joined by Chiefs’ teammate quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tennis player Naomi Osaka, Los Angeles Laker Lebron James and Breanna Stewart of the WNBA. Each of the five stories was written by a fellow athlete, in Duvernay-Tardif’s case, Dr. Jenny Thompson, an anesthesiologist and former Olympic swimmer with a dozen medals including eight gold to her credit. “I’m Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the Frenchman and I played football and I love it and I love being a doctor,” Duvernay-Tardif said. “To be recognized among those great athletes, I’m grateful. I made those sacrifices like thousands of others and I think the only reason I got those awards was the Chiefs happened on win the Super Bowl in 2020. These awards also recognize all those workers on the front line and I am accepting these awards on behalf of them.” It has been an adjustment for the Super Bowl champion because “at the beginning of the season on Thursdays I’d tell myself okay I’m coming off the biggest practice of the week, now I can ease in a little bit, watch a little bit more film,” he said. “Every day I would ask myself what would I be doing if I was in Kansas City? It’s tough, it’s hard but I think I made the right decision. And trust me, when the Chiefs play on Monday night I’m like oh shoot, we have one less day to practice next week. When we play on Thursday night, I’m like we have an extra weekend to celebrate. It’s part of your DNA after seven years of going through that routine.” The plan is to return to the NFL next season where he can resume that routine and Duvernay-Tardif is managing to train for that, despite a full slate of tasks each week. Duvernay-Tardif continues to work at a long term care facility, is studying online for a public health degree from Harvard and is seeing to the running of his foundation. “Right now I’m training to get to the same level of conditioning and athletic ability I was at before I opted out,” he said. “The Chiefs are coming off a big night win on Sunday Night Football and I’d be sore but getting ready for next week and now I’m sitting in my office doing a homework assignment for Harvard,” Duvernay-Tardif said. “It’s a completely different lifestyle, but with a medical degree and seven years in the NFL, I was in a position to make these choices and, 10 years from now, I’ll look back at 2020 and be proud of myself.”
Hail to the Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
