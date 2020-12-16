Habs’ Tatar launches initiatives to benefit Dawson Boys and Girls Club

Tomas Tatar has been a supporter of Verdun’s Dawson Boys and Girls Club since last year when his foundation Team Tatar took their lead through the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation, which is a partner with the Dawson organization. Team Tatar started out by providing sport equipment for the kids at the club and showed up with some teammates to play some ball hockey, much to the kids’ delight. “We are so thankful for the energy and enthusiasm he has brought to our Know Better Play Better Program,” Chad Polito, Executive Director of the Dawson Boys and Girls Club said. “This program not only gives our members the opportunity to play floor hockey. It provides them with the opportunity to better understand the value in making healthy and positive life choices.” Tatar has enjoyed the experience he has had with the children at Dawson and is expanding his involvement to help fund other initiatives, including a lunch program. To help fund his growing involvement, Tatar will fundraise through a pair of efforts. There is a collection of t-shirts in partnership with 500 level and Tatar is now available on the new Quebec based platform HeyAllo.com where he offers personalized video messages to his fans. All proceeds from these two initiatives will be donated to the Dawson Boys and Girls. “My first visit to Dawson Boys and Girls club with my teammates was very touching for me,” Tomas Tatar said during a video conference from Slovakia. “When I was in grade five in Slovakia, Pavol Demitra (the late NHL’er) he would visit. As a hockey player it meant so much, was so inspirational. On my first visit here saw how excited the kids were to play hockey or other sports and activities. I came back a few more times and am very happy to help them and do more.” Even in isolation, Tatar has kept in touch through Zoom and emails and was touched when the kids sent him birthday wishes on his 30th birthday on December 1. ”I’m trying to push the kids forward to become better persons,” Tatar said. “I think they’re doing a fantastic job, when we talk and they achieve something I’m kind of proud to be honest.” Tatar’s apparel collection is available for purchase through his website and features one-of-a-kind-designs. All shirts and apparel are created in collaboration with Tomas to showcase his style and personality. The link to buy Tatar’s T-Shirts is at tomastatar90.com. To link to order Tatar’s personalized video go to heyallo.com/fr/profils/tomas-tatar for all the information.
Habs’ Tatar launches initiatives to benefit Dawson Boys and Girls Club
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
