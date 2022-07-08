Habs steal the show starting with number one pick Slafkovsky

When Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes announced the club’s first overall pick at the 2022 NHL Draft at the Bell Centre Friday night there was a smattering of “boos” from the crowd and they weren’t meant for NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Fans were expecting the right stuff as in Shane Wright. What they got was the highest drafted Slovakian in that country’s history when Hughes called out Juraj Slafkovsky’s name. “I just focused on myself more,” Juraj Slafkovsky said when asked about being drafted ahead of Wright. “Of course, I’ve seen all the rankings and he was No. 1. I just tried to do my job as best as I can and I’m happy that I got this for it.”
That even caught the talented left winger off guard. “I think I didn’t even hear my name called,” Slafkovsky said. “I just heard Slovakian and I was like shocked and I didn’t even listen anymore. I was shaking and I had goosebumps, an unbelievable moment for me.”
Montreal has added a physically imposing presence with Slafkovsky, something they’ve sorely lacked up front. The six-foot-four, 229-pound winger had 18 points in 11 games for TPS’s U20 team this past season, adding 10 points in 31 games playing in the Liiga. It was at the Beijing Games where the 18 year-old solidified his future. At the Olympics he was the leading goal-scorer, leading overall scorer and the MVP. Slafkovsky’s performance was the catalyst that led to Slovakia’s first-ever Olympic hockey medal with a bronze finish. That’s in the past now the work begins in earnest. “It’s a great feeling and it’s really important to me,” he said. “But, as well, I know that it’s just first step and it’s just beginning of my career. I hope it will go good and I just can’t wait to go back to work and just play for Montreal.”
Hughes and company were not finished yet as the club authored a two part trade, first trading defenseman Alexander Romanov and their 98th pick to the New York Islanders for their 13th pick. With a wealth of picks in their portfolio Montreal turned part two of their operation as they traded their 13th and 66th picks to the Chicago Blackhawks for forward Kirby Dach. The 21 year-old Dach was the third overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, at six-foot-four, 197-pounds he add more size up front for the Habs.
Montreal closed out their day one of the draft by taking another Slovakian hockey product with the 26th overall pick as they added Filip Mesar a right winger who played with Poprad in the Slovak Extraliga. The 18 year-old Mesar also happens to be great friends with Slafkovsky, which will make an easier transition from Slovakia to North America.
The Canadiens stocked-up with nine players on day two of the draft on Friday, over the seven rounds Montreal had the first pick of five of the seven rounds. Leading off round two Montreal picked centre Owen Beck then with the 62nd pick the Habs added defenseman Lane Hutson then took Vinzenz Roher a centreman 75th overall. Round three saw Adam Engstrom, defenseman, join Montreal as their 92 pick. Left winger Cedrick Guindon was the club’s 127th pick in round four selection. Round five’s 130th pick overall was centre Jared Davidson. Goalie Emmett Croteau was the 162nd overall pick in round six. Montreal’s final two picks in round seven were defensemen Petteri Nurmi, 194th and Miguel Tourigny, 216th.
