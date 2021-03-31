The Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence is continuing to support the next generation of top hockey players through its Montreal Canadiens Bursary Program, now in its 14th year. This year, 25 student-athletes received individual bursaries of $2,000 each.
The Montreal Canadiens Bursary Program is managed by the QFAE in partnership with Hockey Québec, the Midget AAA League, the RSEQ and the Prep School Hockey League.
Dylan Hryckowian from Ile Bizard is a forward for the Lac St. Louis Lions. He was the top scorer in Midget Espoir in 2019-2020 with 28 goals and was the second best scorer with 45 points in 27 games for the Lac St-Louis Lions in Midget AAA. Dylan was drafted 168th by the Moncton Wildcats in the QMJHL and 138th by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the United States Hockey League in 2020. A Sec V student at John Rennie School Hryckowian has maintained an 81% academic average. His future career plan is to be a business executive in the sports industry following his hockey career and will study management in university to attain that goal. Hryckowian dreams of being able to play with or against his brother Justin in the NHL after his stint in the USHL and American university hockey.
Laval’s Nicolas Hogue a 16 year old forward for the Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal had 25 goals and 36 points in 32 regular season games with Académie Sainte-Thérèse in Division 1 of the RSEQ juvenile category. He was drafted 113th overall by the QMJHL Cape Breton Eagles in 2020. Hogue studies in Secondary V in the sport-elite program of the Académie Sainte-Thérèse and maintained an academic average of 96%. Post hockey, he will study in medicine to become a doctor and choose a specialty to focus on. On the ice, he is looking at making the Eagles’ roster next season and continue to grow as a player to earn a spot as a professional player.
The Lac St. Louis region’s second recipient was Justin Boisselle a 15 years old forward for the Chateauguay Grenadiers. He won the gold medal with the Sud-Ouest squad at the 54th Finals of the Jeux du Québec and Boisselle is considered to be one of the top prospects for the next QMJHL draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.