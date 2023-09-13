Habs’ Matheson inspires Marguerite-Bourgeoys students to be active

Pointe Claire native and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Michael Matheson stepped back in time as he revisited his childhood elementary school as an ambassador for the Champions for Life Foundation last Thursday afternoon. Matheson was there to promote physical activity to the kids from K through grade six at Marguerite-Bourgeoys elementary school. There was nostalgia for Matheson when he entered the school. “The ceilings are a little bit lower,” Mike Matheson said. “It’s this gym I really remember for example. It definitely brings me back a lot of memories. Literally the last time I was here was for my graduation (in 2006) so it’s been a while.”
The Champions for Life Foundation is a charitable organization that empowers children ages four to eight to develop their physical literacy. The organization offers physical literacy programs, resources, and expert technical assistance to schools and communities, especially those in underserved areas. There are over 640 schools aligned with the foundation to benefit their students.
David Arsenault is the founder and executive director of the Champions for Life Foundation and created it because, “I was an athlete myself, and trained a lot of athletes,” David Arsenault said. “ In 2006 my brother died of cancer and I thought I want to do something that’s close to my heart. We grew up in the West Island in Dorval and we got a great start in life by doing a lot of sports and doing physical activity. So I thought it makes sense to do something for kids so that they can be active but help those that especially are facing barriers and not having the same opportunities I did growing up. That helped me to create a physical literacy program to help youths to become active for life.”
Matheson is one of the numerous ambassadors the program has; all play an important roll in promoting physical literacy. “It’s very important in the sense that kids look up to these champions,” Arsenault said. “In fact, we can all be champions in our own lives in our own ways. Whether it’s about music, or creative writing, or whatever it might be. I think that everybody has their challenges. They really live up to those challenges, meet those challenges, and then help others in the process. So you’re a champion and then you champion others.”
Being one of the ambassadors for the program is important to Matheson, especially now as a father of a two year old son. “David Arsenault (foundation founder) was my first trainer that I ever had, “Matheson said. “I think we gained a very quick mutual respect for how much we were dedicated to what we were doing and when we were talking about the opportunity to be an ambassador for this it was a yes for me right from the beginning. I think anything that David does is something worthwhile to be a part of and I was super excited to have that opportunity.”
What Matheson hopes the students take away from his appearance is “I think the aspect of the importance of moving and taking care of yourself and living a healthy lifestyle,” he said. “At the same time if they can realize that it wasn’t that long ago that I was sitting in their shoes, literally right here. Even then I had a dream of playing in the NHL and regardless of what that dream is for them, it can be hockey sports related or it can be something else that you can get to that dream for sure.”
There are over 640 schools aligned with the foundation to benefit their students with more growth on the horizon but that is putting pressure on the foundation. “We’re pleased but we also know there’s a lot of work to do,” Arsenault said. “It’s with partnerships like the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation that we’ve had right from the beginning. We can’t do it alone. The teachers in the schools can’t do it. The education system is stressed, the health system is stress. People can volunteer, they can get their school involved, they can donate to the cause. We’re looking for many hands to do light. Right now we’re a small team, but we’re doing big things.” To find out more go to www.championsforlife.ca.
