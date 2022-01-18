Habs hire Hughes as general manager

Beaconsfield native and former Lac St. Louis Lion Kent Hughes has signed on as the 18th general manager of the Montreal Canadiens. Geoff Molson, owner, president and CEO of Groupe CH, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Hughes, who has signed a five-year contract with the organization. "We are very excited to add Kent Hughes to our organization,” Geoff Molson said. “Kent is highly-respected in the hockey world, having built an excellent reputation as an NHL player agent for over 25 years now."
The search for the GM saw many candidates interviewed but at the end of the day it was Hughes who made the cut. "The process of finding our new general manager afforded us the opportunity to meet a number of extremely qualified candidates,” executive vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton said. “Kent stood out, and we believe he is the right person to be the general manager of the Canadiens. We also believe that Kent's experience as an agent will be a great asset to the organization."
The 51-year-old Hughes has a wealth of management experience in the hockey world, primarily as a partner and certified agent with the renowned Quebec-based firm, Quartexx Management. Hughes represented a host of NHL stars, including Patrice Bergeron, Kristopher Letang, Anthony Beauvillier and Darnell Nurse. He has more than 30 years of experience in the hockey industry, having represented high-profile players in the NHL and negotiated contracts worth millions of dollars. He joined Quartexx Management in 2016 following a merger with Boston based MFive Sports firm, with whom he was previously affiliated. “It is an honour for us to see Kent being appointed as the GM of the Montreal Canadiens,” Giordano Saputo, Chief Operating Officer at Quartexx Hockey said. “Kent’s outstanding leadership and vast experience have undeniably contributed to making Quartexx the renowned agency it is today. We are extremely happy for him and are certain that he will be a tremendous asset to the Canadiens organization. Although Kent will be missed at Quartexx, we are confident in the people we have in place, in part mentored by Kent, to pick up where he leaves off.”
A valuable addition to Quartexx in 2016, Lino A. Saputo, chairman of the board at Quartexx Hockey saw the quality and skills Hughes brought to the table.
“With his deep understanding of how the business of hockey works, Kent has built a stellar reputation over the past three decades by working with some of the best NHL players in the league,” Lino A. Saputo said. “His appointment as GM is a testament to Kent’s significant expertise and leadership skills, and I am convinced he will take the Montreal Canadiens to a new level with his valuable knowledge of the game and the industry.”
Hughes earned his law degree from Boston College in 1996. Before embarking on a career representing professional athletes, he played collegiately at Middlebury College, sporting the Panthers' colors from 1988 to 1992. Hughes still holds several of the school's scoring records and he was inducted into the Middlebury College Sports Hall of Fame in 2020.
