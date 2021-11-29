Habs cleaning house for a fresh start

Montreal Canadiens owner, president and CEO Geoff Molson faced the media Monday morning at the Habs’ Brossard complex to address the dismissal of Marc Bergevin, Trevor Timmins and Paul Wilson. "I strongly believe that this organization needs a fresh start," Geoff Molson said. "It is essential that we structure our organization around properly developing this group of talent."
The search for a new GM is underway and the successful candidate will be bilingual and part of the club’s diversity plan. "From the hockey side, there is quite a big opportunity to introduce different perspectives into the organization and that will just make us stronger," Molson said.
Half the task of replacing Bergevin has been accomplished with the hiring of former New York Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton. He will serve as executive vice president of hockey operations and then work in tandem with the new GM. "It's a lot for one person,” he said. “If I could back up a few years and know what I know today, I would have complimented him (Bergevin) with another person. It's that big a job in this market." Gorton has signed a long-term contract with the organization.
The Canadiens are off to the worst start in the club’s history with a meager 14 points after 23 games. Molson commented that the start to the season is unacceptable.
