Habs alumni set the pace at pee wee practice

It was a very special practice for the pee wee B West Island Kings and the pee wee A West Island Knights last week as Habs’ Alumni members Gilbert Delorme and Rick Green took to the ice of the Bob Birnie arena to run the practice session.
It all began back in the fall when Kings’ coach Brent Cullen filled in a request to have members of the Habs’ alumni for a practice. “I filled in the request and figured what are the chances,” Brent Cullen said. “Then in November I got an email saying the team had been selected.”
Plans were being drawn up to have the session but then COVID reared its ugly head and hockey was on the backburner. “I didn’t think it was going to happen,” coach Cullen said. “Time was running out on the season but I was contacted again about having it happen and we were fortunate to get Gilbert and Rick for this final practice of the year. It’s an amazing and fun way for the kids to finish up.”
For Delorme and Green this is all part of being a member of the Montreal Canadiens’ alumni. “With the limitations caused by COVID we couldn’t do any of our alumni games,” Gilbert Delorme said. “Taking part in these practices for minor hockey teams keeps us on the ice and being involved in the community.”
Green, who had an extensive career as an assistant coach in his post-playing days, including seven behind the Habs’ bench, enjoys these sessions. “I don’t know who has more fun us or the kids,” Rick Green said. “The important thing is they are back out playing and practicing and to be able to help during even one practice is a great feeling. It’s also great to see them working hard and wearing big smiles.
