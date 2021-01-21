Habs add Trois-Rivières to fold-new ECHL franchise now part of Montreal farm system

On Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens announced that the new Trois-Rivières franchise in the ECHL would become Montreal’s affiliate following the signing of a three year agreement. The club will begin play this fall out of Le Nouveau Colisée, a modern and multifunctional arena with a 5,000-seat capacity, scheduled to open in the summer of 2021. “This agreement provides our organization with an interesting opportunity to expand our development pipeline here in Quebec, while allowing us to closely monitor the development of some of our prospects,” John Sedgwick, the Canadiens’ Vice-President of Hockey Operations and Legal Affairs said. “The ECHL is a league that deserves more recognition for the talent it displays and for its high quality of play,” said “The decision to move our AHL affiliate team to Laval proved to be very successful, and the advantage of having another affiliate nearby in Trois-Rivières will be very convenient for our hockey operations and to continue scouting local talent.” The ECHL will be entering its 34th season when Trois-Rivières makes its debut for the 2021-2022 season. Since the arrival of the Rocket, players assigned to an ECHL team have had to go to various franchises, Maine being the closest. There have been ties to the Canadiens and Rocket organizations by players who came through the ECHL. Rocket fan favorite Alex Belzile and Laval assistant coach Alex Burrows honed their professional skills in the ECHL. Habs’ players like David Desharnais, Francis Bouillon, Mark Streit, Jaroslav Halak, Ben Chiarot and Brett Kulak all graduated from the ECHL. “This partnership with the Canadiens is an important moment for our new franchise in Trois-Rivières,” Mark Weightman, President and CEO of the Trois-Rivières franchise said. “While contributing to the development of hockey in Mauricie and Quebec, this affiliation with the Canadiens will add credibility and notoriety to our project of bringing hockey back to Trois-Rivières. We are excited about the thought of our fans cheering on a group of prospects that one day may play for the Canadiens. I am convinced that an affiliation with the Canadiens will create a passionate connection within our fanbase.” The family connection to the Canadiens is also illustrated with former Montreal defenseman Marc-André Bergeron, a native of Trois-Rivières, serving in the positions as vice-president and general manager. The next order of business will be to announce the winner of the name the team contest along with the unveiling of the team colours and logo.
Habs add Trois-Rivières to fold-new ECHL franchise now part of Montreal farm system
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
