Guillaume Boivin captures Canadian title during busy summer

It has been a busy summer for Montreal native Guillaume Boivin as the road cyclist has racked up the kilometers not just in competing but in travel. His latest stop was in Saint Georges Quebec last weekend for the Canadian Road Championships where he won his third National crown and his second Elite title, the first coming in 2015. The victory gives Boivin the Canadian championship jersey to wear in competition for the next year.
Boivin, who races for Israel Start-Up Nation led up to the Canadian Championships with his first Tour de France appearance and competed in the Tokyo Olympics as a first time Olympian. Just before heading home to Quebec Boivin took part in the Benelux Tour event the week previous to the Canadian Championships.
At the Canadian Championships riders faced a tough, hilly course for five 28 kilometer circuits and then back into Saint Georges, adding to the challenge of the race were winds. The conditions proved to be too much for many of the competitors as two-thirds of the participants dropped out of the race.
The 32 year-old Boivin was part of an early breakaway pack that included Olympians Antoine Duchesne, Hugo Houle and Derek Gee. Boivin made his move with 50 kilometers to go in the race, pulling away from the pack on a solo ride to complete the 198.8 kilometers. The veteran rider crossed the finish line more than two minutes ahead of silver medalist Antoine Duchesne. Derek Gee completed the top three with a bronze medal finish.
“It wasn’t an easy day out there at all, it was full gas from start to finish and everybody was on their knees,” Guillaume Boivinsaid. “I paced myself and I knew if the guys were going to come back they were going to have to work for it and I just kept the pressure on until the finish. For me this is just the continuation of an amazing season with the Classics, the Tour and the Olympics and now, national champion and I will appreciate the races coming up with this jersey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.