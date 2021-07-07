Guerriers grab two from Cardinals

The Granby Guerriers took both ends of Saturday’s doubleheader against the LaSalle Cardinals in Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League play at LaSalle’s Stade Eloi Viau. The Cardinals fell to 1-3 with the 6-1 and 10-2 losses to the visitors.
In the opening contest LaSalle’s starting pitcher William Sierra got tagged with the loss following three decent innings of work. Sierra left trailing 1-0 and allowed only one hit and had six strikeouts. Ryan Ieraci came on in relief of Sierra but struggled with his control as he allowed four walks to five batters to give Granby a 2-1 edge. Ieraci was lifted for Mathis Jolicoeur, who stayed on the mound for 2 and a third innings of work. Jolicoeur gave way to Joey Humenay who closed out the game and in the seventh saw Granby cash in three runs to make it a 6-1 contest. Guerrier Mika Fortin did the damage as his double brought in Samuel Archambault, Alexandre Lapointe and Marc-Antoine Lefebvre. Granby’s Jeffrey Dupont hurled a complete game four hit shutout with LaSalle’s Maxime Chateigner getting two of the four Cardinal hits.
In game two, the visitors built to a 3-0 lead through three innings but LaSalle picked up a pair of runs in the home half of the fourth to make it a one run game at 3-2. Alfonso Villalobos and Santiago Sanchez touched home for the Cardinal runs. In the top of the fifth Granby picked up one run then erupted for three in the top of the sixth and seventh innings to put the game out of reach. Kai Canson took the loss following five innings where he allowed five hits while giving up four runs.
LaSalle takes to the road this week, looking to improve their record. Thursday night the Cards are in Coaticook to face the Rocket at Stade Julien Morin. Friday night the Cardinals are travel to Granby to take on the Guerriers at Stade Napoleon Fontaine. Saturday it’s back to Coaticook for a pair against the Rocket.
