Guenther scores golden goal

Dylan Guenther scored at 6:22 of the unlimited three-on-three overtime to give Canada the gold medal.

Canada had built an impressive 2-0 lead through two periods but tried to sit on the lead in the third, allowing the Czechs to tie the game midway through the period.

Canada once again had a nervous start, as it did yesterday against the U.S., and it could have trailed early had Gabriel Szturc not wired a shot off the post in behind Thomas Milic. But this time the nerves were taken care of ten minutes in thanks to the player of the period, Brennan Othmann, who was celebrating his 20th birthday and, therefore, playing in his final junior game.

Othmann worked hard in the offensive corner to draw a holding penalty on David Jiricek, and on the ensuing power play Othmann made a critical play. He dove after a loose puck in the corner to maintain Canadian possession, and moments later Dylan Guenther ripped a high shot over Suchanek to open the scoring at 12:41.

Later in period Othmann brought the fans to their feet when he hammered Jaroslav Chmelar with a clean but heavy hit along the boards in the Czechia end. Soon after, Milic showed his worth again, stoning Martin Rysavy on a breakaway to keep it 1-0 after 20 minutes.

Canada showed no nerves in the second, and although the Czechs got the early power play, Canada had the best chance. A mix-up at the Canadian blue line between Czechs allowed Zack Ostapchuk to dash the length of the ice, but Suchanek made a stellar toe save to keep it a one-goal game.

Although Connor Bedard was having a quiet night, he brought roars out of the crowd when he made a diving pass in the Czech end to give Logan Stankoven a clear break, but he, too, couldn’t solve Suchanek. It was the captain, Shane Wright, celebrating his 19th birthday, that doubled Canada’s lead on a highlight-reel goal. He fought off Adam Mechura, deked Stanislav Svozil into next week, and then roofed a backhand at 4:35 to bring the “Heave Away” goal anthem back on the sound system.

But later in the period Canada became a little casual and allowed the Czechs to build confidence, moving the puck more easily up ice and into the Canadian end. When needed, Milic was brilliant, square to the shooters, offering nothing in the way of a second chance, and steadying the team, but it was not a strong finish to the period for Canada.

Canada started the third playing a dangerous game of sit on the lead, not trying to get into the Czech end or score, content only to chip the puck out, and chip it in. This gave the Czechs some hope, and although midway through the period Canada forechecked successfully for a couple of minutes, the Czechs came right back and scored.

Jaroslav Chmelar's shot hit the post, and Jiri Kulich was right there to knock the puck into the open net at 12:30.

Just 54 seconds later, it was a tie game. Tomas Hamara's long shot was tipped in front by Jakub Kos, just past the skate of Milic, and Canada's strategy had backfired. Now the players had to find their legs from the first period. But the Czechs kept going and nearly won in regulation, and it was Canada that was a bit fortunate to get to overtime.