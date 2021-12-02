Growing the game at the core of Legault’s committee

When Premiere Legault announced his committee to relaunch hockey in Quebec, it was met with skepticism and considered a pure political move with an election a year away. That being said, minor hockey in Quebec is in need of a shakeup and a new direction to help stem the drop in registrations and turn that into growth of the game. This isn’t about getting more Quebec players to the NHL, it’s about establishing a solid grassroots foundation and then going from there.
There is a 15 member committee headed-up by former NHL goaltender and current RDS analyst Marc Denis. The committee includes former NHLers Jocelyn Thibault, Guillaume Latendresse and Stéphane Quintal; Yanick Gagné the General Manager of the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League, Caroline Ouellette, Kim St-Pierre and Danièle Sauvageau. Thibault is the recently appointed Director General of Hockey Quebec who even before this committee was formed made it clear changes needed to be made to help the game. “In 2011 we had the Hockey Summit in Quebec,” committee member Yanick Gagné said. “There were some good things that came out of that like the AAA LEHQ. Ten years after that I think that it’s time we look at what we’re doing in hockey and see how can we improve things.”
The goal of the committee is to provide recommendations by April 2022 and hand those off to Hockey Quebec. Make no mistake; this is not a quick cure to right the Hockey Quebec ship, it will take time. “We will give our recommendations to Hockey Quebec to come up with the programs,” Gagné said. “The changes won’t happen in April or even next season. It will take some time to accomplish.”
Shrinking numbers can be attributed to several factors, cost being a huge one when it comes to registration fees, team budget contributions and the price of equipment. Another factor is players leaving for other activities. “I think the cost of the ice time is a repercussion on the cost of what parents pay for their kids to play,” he said. “The budget say in U18 AAA is 70 percent ice time cost. Also in the province we have a lot of old arenas. Having the government on board on the committee we can make recommendations maybe to build more arenas or have more access to outside refrigerated rinks to get as many people on the ice.”
While there is no ethnic or indigenous representation on the committee, a justifiable bone of contention, the committee will be reaching out to all communities to get more players to lace up their skates. “The grassroots level is really important to grow the base,” he said. “At the lower level we’ll look at how we can get as many people on the ice, male and female, young players from different ethnic (groups), different backgrounds .”
