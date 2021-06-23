Green Crush U11B’s earn road win over Lakeshore Greys

On Thursday evening at Kirkland’s Harris Park St. Laurent Green Crush took a road win with a 9-2 score over the Lakeshore Greys in Lac St. Louis U11 B baseball action.
St. Laurent took advantage of a leadoff single in the top of the first by Raphaëlle Paquet scored
the opening run of the match to put the visitors up 1-0.
Lakeshore starting pitcher Matteo Staveris bailed himself out of a bases loaded situation to Limit the Green Crush to that one run as he turned a nifty inning ending double play. Staveris snatched a sharp line drive and doubled Noah Narloch off of third base to end the inning.
St. Laurent built to a 4-0 lead with a trio of runs in the top of the second as Alexander Chen, Helen Zhu and Jones Pender touched home for the maximum three runs allowed per inning was reached. Pender came home on Kin Seto’s homerun shot to deep centre, which was a grand slam with the bases loaded but only Pender’s RBI would go into the books. St. Laurent added runs in the third and fourth frames to build to a 9-0 advantage but Lakeshore kept plugging away looking to break the shutout. “We had a great game tonight,” St. Laurent head coach Andrew Popescu said. “They played a great game too. Everyone kept their heads up and it was a good effort all around.”
Lakeshore got their two runs in the home half of the fourth when Joshua Morris cracked a double sending Giséle Sheridan and Massimo Fracasso racing home to make it a 9-2 contest. “It’s all about the kids having fun, seeing the smiles on their faces,” Lakeshore head coach Andrew Bateman said. “It doesn’t matter the score, it doesn’t matter what they’re doing. We didn’t have a season last year so it’s just amazing to have them out.”
