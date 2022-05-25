Granby grounds Cardinals in home opener

The LaSalle Cardinals dropped their season home opener last Wednesday evening at Stade Eloi Viau as the visiting Granby Guerriers took a 9-6 decision. That put the Cards’ record at 1-2 in early season play of the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League. LaSalle was on the road to open the campaign and split a doubleheader against the Trois Rivieres Aigles.
In the home opening loss, Granby took control in the top of the fourth with a seven run outburst, eradicating a 4-2 lead the Cardinals had established in the home half of the third. With the Guerriers up 9-4, the Cards only managed to add two more runs, one in the sixth, and another in their final at bats in the seventh.
In the top of the fist, Olivier Vallée singled in Samuel Archambault and then scored Granby’s second run on a fielder’s choice.
LaSalle’s four runs came on one swing of the bat in the bottom of the third as Santiago Sanchez went deep for a grand slam. Nathan Mercier started off the inning with a single and was lifted for pinch runner Tyler Bawart. Francis Lefebvre laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Bawart over to second but ended up safe at first following an error by the Granby first baseman Louis-Felix Pelletier. Ryan Bawart singled to jam the bases, which Santiago promptly emptied as he sent Jeffrey Dupont’s 1-1 offering out of the park.
LaSalle starter Jeremy Latour surrendered three hits and a trio of walks to Granby in the top of the fourth allowing the Guerriers three runs and a 5-4 lead. Felix Cusson stepped to the mound in relief of Latour, who was tagged with the loss, and was greeted by a single off the bat of Gabriel Ménard and a pair of runs. That was followed up by a hit batsman, a pair of walks and a sacrifice fly to add two more runs to the Guerriers’ total.
In the home half of the sixth Nathan Mercier singled cashing in Jonathan Joncas-Briand. In the bottom of the seventh Sanchez grounded out to frst allowing Ryan Bawart, who led off the inning with a double, to score from third. That gave Sanchez five rbi’s in the loss. Granby’s winning pitcher Dupont had 11 strikeouts of Cardinal hitters.
LaSalle is home tonight with a 7:30 opening pitch against the Chevrolet Laval 440 Pirates.
