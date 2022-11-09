Grade AAA attained for Pointe Claire boys squad

Pointe Claire’s U16 boys soccer squad will be moving on up next season as they have made the grade to play AAA in the Quebec Elite Soccer League (QESL) in the U17 division. This came about after winning a 4-0 road game over Rimouski in Rimouski completing a successful barrage win for Pointe Claire. A barrage series is a two leg series for a place in a higher caliber league.
Pointe Claire lost 1-0 on their home pitch at Terra Cotta to open the series.
“We analyzed and studied our opponent then we put different tactics for different possible scenarios,” Pointe Claire head coach Nabil Belhaj said. “The boys were focused, very determined and despite multiply injuries, they put everything they had to win that game.” That included starting with a strong wind blowing against them and Rimouski in defending mode to preserve the advantage they built in game one.
Sticking to their game plan Pointe Claire was rewarded in the 58th minute as Alexander Bandrauk was successful on a free kick. Rimouski went into attack mode and that provided Pointe Claire with opportunities on their counter-attack capitalizing on two ventures into their attacking third. Bryan Kouimi and Ryan Vandov made it a 3-0 contest.
Pointe Claire closed out the scoring with a play the team has worked on in practice.
Adam Belhaj pulled the Rimouski defenders to the side allowing him to pass to George Seliniotakis on the touchline. Seliniotakis sent the ball into the box to Mathias Stroe who fed a pass to Kouimi. The final piece was Kouimi sending the ball into the top corner for his second tally of the game and a 4-0 win for Pointe Claire.
“Living this unforgettable moment with these amazing young men I don’t regret one second of the time, the effort, the patience, the struggles and everything it took to help them accomplish their dream,” Belhaj said. “ Originally a Karate instructor, I put my Dojo on hold for two years in order to give them all my free time. Altogether with my assistants Mark Bandrauk, Cédric Marceau and Razvan Calin and our manager Nicolas Lussier we are very proud of this big achievement.”
