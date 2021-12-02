Good Deeds Cup looking to put more players on the bench

The Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup has kicked off its sixth season, and this year, it’s all about bringing inclusivity to the game. Participating teams in the quest for the $100,000 prize for the charity of their choice are being asked to do a good deed to help grow the game for girls, new Canadians and players with disabilities. “I love where we are going this year with the program,” Good Deeds’ ambassador Caroline Ouellette said. “We’re really challenging minor hockey teams about bringing a shift change in their communities by making good deeds that will make hockey more inclusive.”
Shift Change is the tag to the program as the efforts will be directed at two statistics. One is the fact that only a small percentage of new Canadians will get the opportunity to play hockey. The other startling stat is that the ratio of male to female hockey players is 5-to-1. “It’s always been a driving force in my life thinking back to how I struggled to start playing the game,” Ouellette said. “I’ve met so many girls and women who told me how they wanted to play but weren’t allowed to. I’ve made it a bit of a life mission to get more girls to play hockey, fall in love with it and see all the possibilities.”
Former Team Canada member Ouellette is joined by fellow ambassadors Sarah Nurse of Team Canada and National sledge hockey veteran Tyler McGregor.
To enter, teams need to submit their good deeds via video online until February 1 for a chance to win $100,000 for the charity of their choice. Boys and girls teams in the U11-U13 and U 15 categories can take part. There will be 11 regional winners and new this year a wild card selection in the hunt for the big prize. As a regional winner each team will receive $2,000 for their charity. Voting for the eventual winner will then run from February 26 to March 19 and the eventual victor will be announced on Hockey Night In Canada on April 9. “I love to see what young athletes can think of and be creative,” she said. “Getting teams under 11, under 13 and under 15 involved and seeing they can make a difference and be good citizens of their communities.”
Also new this year is that for every vote submitted Chevrolet Canada will be donating one dollar up to $50,000 to the Hockey Canada Foundation’s Assist Fund to help families with hockey fees and equipment. To find out more go to Chevrolet.ca and click on the good deeds cup tab.
