Golden Goal for Marie-Philip Poulin delivers Women’s World Championship to Team Canada

Captain Canada Marie-Philip Poulin knew it, Team Canada knew it but play continued in the fourth period of 3-on-3 overtime until the buzzer sounded after the play was reviewed. Canada has won the women’s world championship on home ice in Calgary by a 3-2 score in overtime. Poulin rifled a shot that went bar down and over the goal line and out in less than a blink of an eye at 7:22 of the extra frame, giving Canada their first Women’s World Championship since 2012. “The team showed up tonight,” Marie-Philip Poulin said in the post-game press conference. “We stayed resilient, we stayed to our way, we stayed to our game. It was a team effort all around. Obviously it wasn’t the start we wanted, down 2-0 but sticking to ourselves and focusing on what we had been doing all tournament got results.”
The game-winner came when Jocelyne Larocque started from the back end hitting Brianne Jenner on the right. Jenner immediately dished to her captain racing in from the left and Poulin made no mistake as she stepped into the puck firing a frozen rope over Team USA’s Nicole Hensley’s shoulder.
As has become the history between these two rivals, it wasn’t an easy road to the gold. The two long time combatants battled to a 2-2 draw through regulation sending the game into OT. “It’s going to come down to a goal, it’s going to come down to overtime or a shootout,” Team USA’s Amanda Kessel said in the post game press conference. “That’s why it’s the greatest rivalry in sports”
Team USA carried a 2-0 advantage into the second period on a pair of first period goals by Alex Carpenter but three unanswered goals by Canada delivered the gold medals. Canada pulled even with two in the middle tract as Brianne Jenner made it a one goal game 4:13 into play. Just over two minutes later Jamie Lee Rattray buried the equalizer behind USA netminder Nicole Hensley.
Both sides were unsuccessful in finding the go ahead goal through the final 20 minutes of regulation time. Canada was perfect on the penalty kill as they gave Team USA three advantage situations in the third and Canada’s goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens was sharp to keep the Americans at bay. “In the third period we killed many penalties, we stuck together, we didn’t panic and we took the win in overtime,” Poulin said. “It’s an amazing feeling, it’s been a while, since 2012, it’s been a long time coming.”
Canada went undefeated in seven games; they scored 34 goals while allowing only seven.
With the Winter Olympics a mere seven months away this sets the stage for these two juggernauts to have at it again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.