Goalies dominate in tight Kings win over Barons

Spectators at the Lac St. Louis U11 A game at the Dorval Arena were treated to a goaltender battle between the Pierrefonds Barons’ Lorenzo Di Marco and Lennox Walker of the West Island Kings. The final outcome was an exchange of third period goals with the Kings notching a late game winning tally to take a 2-1 decision.
West Island opened the scoring 2:20 into the first period on a powerplay opportunity just before the Barons’ player returned to the ice. Baylee Miller began to play, sending the puck to Yanglin Wang who in turn fed a pass to Samuel Webber. The Kings’ forward took the pass by the left boards, moved to the top of the faceoff circle and wristed a shot into the top left corner for a 1-0 advantage.
Following that goal Di Marco and Walker took centre stage as there would be no more scoring for another 22:26 minutes of play. Each attack saw the shooters denied at both ends of the rink. Several timely and big saves by the two opposing netminders held the score to 1-0 in favour of the home team as play entered the final period.
Pierrefonds hit for the equalizer just as West Island returned to full strength following a penalty kill. With play deep in the Kings’ territory Maxime Morneau’s shot on the left rebounded off to the right. Eva Boa pounced on the loose puck and slipped the disk into the open net with a backhander to make it a 1-1 contest.
The game winner came off the stick of Drew Cardinal who fired a shot top shelf for the go ahead goal. Leo Picciuto and Jeremy Gilbert had the helpers on the game winning play. The Barons pressed looking to tie the contest. There was one more powerplay opportunity but the West Island penalty kill stood strong. With time slipping away Di Marco went to the bench allowing for the extra skater to press the issue. Time ran out for the Barons as the buzzer sounded giving the Kings the hard fought victory.
