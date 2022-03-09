Globetrotter Speedy Artis wows Red Rush basketball youths

A week prior to the Harlem Globetrotters appearances at the Bell Centre (March 11) and Laval’s Place Bell (March 12) six year Globetrotter veteran Darnell “Speedy” Artis took to the hardwood of the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA gym to motivate and wow the youths of the Red Rush basketball program.”It’s inspirational,” Denburk Reid, founder of the Red Rush program said. “Coming out of COVID, living like we have the last two years, just for the kids to be able to see someone take some interest in their upcoming and take the time to come and speak to them, it’s huge.”
An event like this fits right into the Red Rush philosophy, “we really believe in the power of sports when it comes to youth development,” Reid said. “It’s not just to do better on the court but also in the classroom and the community.”
The Philadelphia native played his university ball with Gwynedd Mercy University (Pa.) where he was a four-year starter and scored over 1,300 career points and 400 assists. He earned rookie of the year honors his 2012-2013 season, First Team All-Conference from 2014 to 2016 and led his team to a Colonial States Athletic Championship title in 2016.
He joined the Globetrotters in 2017 and was christened with his nickname Speedy for his slick ball handling and dribbling skills. Those skills were on display much to the pleasure of the Red Rush players in attendance. For Artis, being back on the road is important for more than the Trotters being on tour. “It’s not just important to us to be back out playing basketball,” Speedy Artis said. “It’s important for families to be able to be out and have a great night. Seeing the Globetrotters are back and inspiring kids all over the world, it’s a blessing to be back.”
Artis arrived from a visit to the Montreal Children’s Hospital, part of a busy day that he is always pleased to commit to. “Personally for me it’s been my dream to be able to make an impact in the world,” Artis said. “I’m up here in Canada; I’m from Philly making an impact on kids who have never met me. When they’ve had the chance to meet me for 40 minutes, you never know what impact you might have on some kids. I’ve had kids from some of the places I’ve visited update me on their journey.”
Speedy and the Globetrotters take to the Bell Centre Friday and Place Bell Saturday. Tickets are available and can be purchased by going to evenko.ca.
(0) comments
