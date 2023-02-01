Girls got game and a league to develop in

For any sport to excel and grow it takes a strong grassroots program where players are introduced to their sport of choice and develop a love of the experience. The Lac St. Louis Region has taken a step to make a strong base for girls’ hockey with a U9 (novice) league for girls. Half ice games, no emphasis on the score just a chance for the players to develop their individual and team skills.
Cote St. Luc, Westmount, MRO, Westlake, Suroit and a trio of teams under the Sud Ouest Storm banner has plenty of girls taking to the ice. “This (league) is incredibly important,” Westlake coach Michelle Fauteux said Sunday morning during the Westlake Sud Ouest Blanc game. “It’s 2023 we should be focusing on getting more girls involved.”
Fauteux started out with camps and getting the word out, it was the right time as Lac St. Louis was revving up their program. “Lakeshore (minor hockey) has been great we have guaranteed practice and game ice,” Fauteux said. “Girls play sports for different reasons so it is important they have the opportunity to have their own programs. The goal is to have them enjoy playing right into adulthood.”
Fauteux is also looking at getting more girls involved in coaching roles. “It’s important that the young players have role models of the older athletes playing as well as having female coaches involved,” she said.
Gemma Fauteux-Todd is loving being on her team. “Last year I played on a boys’ team and I didn’t talk much,” Gemma Fauteux-Todd, whose favorite part of playing hockey is scoring, said. “It’s much more fun with the girls.”
Aside from the season slate of games coach Fauteux has her Westlake squad taking part in a few U9 festivals. “They love it on the ice,” she said. “I am amazed at how far they’ve come since the start of the season. They all want to learn as much as they can.”
