While there was no university sports this past year, student athletes continued to make their mark in their efforts in their respective communities. To recognize those efforts the Foundation for Athletic Excellence (FAEQ) and Gildan awarded $2,000 Leadership bursaries to five inspiring student-athletes who, in addition to excelling in sport and academics, have made a real difference through their community involvement.
CDN-NDG’s Nelly Owusu who plays basketball for Concordia University accepted her first Gildan Leadership Bursary. Owusu who earned her Bachelor’s degree in Child Studies maintained an average of 9.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Stingers in 2019-20. She was nominated by the RSEQ for the Tracy McLeod trophy, which rewards determination, perseverance and unwavering spirit.
The 23 year-old Owusu used her social media platforms to speak up against inequality and social injustice. During the Black Lives Matter movement, she did not feel that the RSEQ’s response was adequate. She also felt that they did not do enough to adequately represent BIPOC student-athletes (Black, indigenous and people of colour).
On November 1, she posted an open letter to the RSEQ in hopes that they would respond favourably. Not only did they release their own statement, pledging to be more open and forthcoming with their policies and intentions, but they recently implemented workshops and held open dialogue meetings where stakeholders from different institutions discussed their concerns and visions for the future.
Montreal’s Félix Leathead whose discipline is cheerleading at the Université de Montréal was also a first time 1st Gildan bursary recipient. While earning his Ph.D. in Medicine Leathead was second in the RSEQ final rankings and silver medalist at the 2019-20 Mauricie RSEQ for the Carabins. The 23 year-old Leathead, who was among Academic All-Canadians is an ambassador and member of the board of directors of Swab the World, an organization that aims to collect cheek swabs from as many people as possible, worldwide, to collect stem cells for disease research. As an ambassador for the organization, he primarily seeks opportunities to discuss the cause and make presentations to diverse groups. Creating a robust registry for the organization is very important.
Last summer, he answered the call to become an attendant in Quebec’s old age homes, which had been hit disproportionately hard by the pandemic. He rapidly earned the trust of his team and was given his own wing and patients to treat. He showed significant resolve and leadership, balancing his studies with his job in a stressful environment.
He is the president of Cyclo-défi pour la pédiatrie, a fundraiser for pediatric care organizations. As the president, he is tasked with organizing conferences, selling promotional items, obtaining sponsors and managing the financial resources of the organization. This year, he plans to ride 300 km himself for the cause.
