The U8 plus division of the Lac St. Louis Regional Ringette Association is a developmental level for the young players of ringette. The plus designation is just that because the plus for the teams is that they get to put into practice what they’ve been taught in game situations with no competitive element as the score of the game is not recorded. The season began in December for this division following weekly practices and it will run until late into March, putting this point in February as pretty much the midpoint of the schedule. “After Covid it’s been key to get them out,” Pointe Claire coach Cindy Gosselin said. “They’v e been able to get a sense of the game and of being part of a team.”
The difference of the level of play shown by the players has amazed the coaches as attested to by coaches from the Pierrefonds/Dollard Lynx and Pointe Claire. The two squads recently played with Pointe Claire paying a visit to the Lynx at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex. “The level of improvement from the beginning to where we are now has been unbelievable,” Pierrefonds coach Rob Vineberg said. “Myself and my co-coach Sarah Chiasson have seen that the girls are much more confident. The difference has been like night and day.”
The emphasis is on the camaraderie, teamwork and proper execution of the start of play, passing and spearing, which leads to properly leaving and entering the defending and attacking zones. Two 20 minute halves allow for two minute timed shifts between line changes and the game is played on a reduced surface, about three quarters of a regulation rink. Goalies rotate so everyone gets a chance to experience the position. The most important fact is that a coach from each team playing is on the ice to offer encouragement and tips on the spot. “I believe that the foundation of ringette is less important than the love of the game. Being out there with their teammates and coaches and feeling special.”
Another factor is that it introduces the players to the culture of the sport of ringette. “I think starting them young, which is something we grew up with helps to learn about the culture of ringette,” coach Gosselin said. “By being part of a team they learn things that they can carry into real life as well.”
