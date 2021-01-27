The Foundation for Athletic Excellence and the Georges St. Pierre Foundation honored the efforts of seven student-athletes, who each received a $ 2000 scholarship during a virtual ceremony on Zoom last week. The athletes selected all come from disciplines that GSP has utilized in his career in MMA. The ceremony is usually held in a dojo but under the current circumstances GSP and the group of seven had to interact virtually. Among the seven recognized for their efforts in their studies and their sports were four local athletes. Yann Heymug, 17, who practices Olympic style wrestling of St. Laurent , Montreal North’s Mardua Mokdad a 14 year-old karate kid, fencer Agata Voitenko, 14 from the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough and Dorval’s David Popovici, age 18 a judoka in the 73kg division. “I feel that my Foundation’s scholarship program is getting even more important this year due to the circumstances we are experiencing,” Georges St. Pierre said. “ For them, it is crucial to continue their studies in order to properly prepare for their career transition. The well-being of student-athletes is currently under attack and any help that can be given to them is essential in my opinion. Moreover, it is always with joy that I discover very talented young people by giving them a scholarship. “ Heymug was a gold medalist in the juvenile division 1 category at 163 pounds at the RSEQ Championships in February 2020 and a bronze medalist in the 17 and under category in the under 71 kg category at the Canadian U17 and U19 Championships in April 2019. A Vanier student, Heymug studies accounting and management.
Mokdad Finished 7th in the U14 category at the Pan American Cadet and Junior Championships in September 2019, earned a silver medal in the juvenile category at the Canadian Junior Championships in May 2019. Mokdad is in the sports etudes program at École Antoine-de-Saint-Exupéry in Montreal and maintained an academic average of 92% in Secondary II. Voitenko was a bronze medalist in the U15 category at the Richmond Canada Cup in September 2019 in the foil competition. She studies in Secondary 3 at Collège Stanislas and maintained an academic average of 91% in the first term. Popovici took the silver medal in the U21 category at the Edmonton International Championship in March 2020 and a bronze medalist in the senior category at the Elite Canadian Championships in January 2020. He is studying civil engineering technology at Collège Ahuntsic.
