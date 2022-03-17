Geno Lewis a Montrealer at heart

Alouettes’ wide receiver Eugene”Geno” Lewis has been with the organization since 2017 and now has re-upped with a contract until 2022 and the sure-handed Lewis is pretty much a Montrealer at heart. In the beginning the Pennsylvania born Lewis would be here for the season and then head on home but that has changed over the past couple of years. Lewis now spends the entire year in Montreal. “I kind of wanted to stay up here and embrace the culture a bit more,” Geno Lewis said. “This year I wanted to get more into the community and the city. I wanted to understand the snow.I love the beach but let me find a way to have fun in the snow. It’s been great; the Alouettes had some opportunities for me to go out in to Quebec.”
Settling in and adapting to his surroundings has always been a key thing for Lewis wherever his football path has taken him. He played four years of football at Wyoming Valley West in Pennsylvania and was recruited by the legendary Joe Paterno and was with the Penn State Nittany Lions unti he transferred to be an Oklahoma Sooner. “You do what you have to,” Lewis said. “You settle in and keep your focus on playing football.”
Having been able to spend time here since 2017 has been special to the 28 year-old Lewis. “I’ve been here so long, I feel blessed by being in this city,” he said. “I appreciate the support since I’ve been here. This is the only place that’s given me the chance to continue my dream and play the game I love. I felt I wanted to give back.”
Lewis had an outstanding season in 2021, catching 62 passes for 964 yards with nine touchdowns and was named a CFL All-Star for the first time in his career. With COVID restrictions lifting, Lewis is pumped for the 2022 campaign and seeing the fans flock to Percival Molson Stadium. “We’ve got some of the best fans in the CFL,” he said. “Even back when we were winning two or three games they were still coming and supporting us. Now we’re winning and making the playoffs and it’s a whole different atmosphere. It’s beautiful, I can’t wait for all the fans to get back.”
With the stadium packed, Lewis is looking forward to that special moment when the team runs out onto the field to the rousing reception of the crowd. “I’ve had some of the best places to do that,” he said. “At Penn State Beaver Stadium with 110,000 fans or Oklahoma with 80-90,000 and then here at McGill Stadium. It’s beautiful with the scenery and the way it’s set-up downtown. Everything about it is beautiful.”
Spoken like a true Montrealer.
