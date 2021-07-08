Gatineau and Laval split the difference in doubleheader action

It was quite appropriate that the Gatineau Tyrans, Chevrolet Laval 440 Pirates doubleheader last Saturday was a twi-night affair as the two games were as different as day and night. The two Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League squads split the results with Laval winning the opener and Gatineau taking the nightcap. The Pirates victory was a 2-1 squeaker while the Trans took a 10-9 decision in an extra inning contest.
It was a case of if you blinked, you missed all the scoring. The Pirates scored on back-to-back homers in the bottom of the first. Olivier Mayrand jumped on a 3-1 pitch that cleared the fence to make it 1-0. Next up was Frédéric Achard Groleau who went yard on an 0-1 offering from Tyrans’ pitcher Kevin Spooner. Leading off the second, Marc-Antoine Bazinet replied with a homer off Laval starter Timothée Lajeunesse to make it a 2-1 match.
Both starters settled into a groove, making it a pitching battle. Spooner pitched five innings and was tagged with the loss; he allowed only two more hits while striking out eight of the 18 batters he faced. Lajeunesse went four innings for the win and was helped out by Antonio Barrafato with one inning’s work and Gabriel Archambault who closed out the final two innings.
In the second match-up Laval clawed their way back from a 7-1 deficit Gatineau had built to through three innings.After putting the Trans down in order in the first, It was in the second inning when Pirates’ starter Achard Groleau was touched up for six runs. In the third the two opponents exchanged a run each to make it a 7-1 contest. After Gatineau added two in the top of the fifth, Laval responded with a four run fifth to make it 9-6. in the bottom of the sixth with two outs Gatineau pitcher Frederick Lanouette proceeded to walk the next four batters sending Olivier Mayrand home making it 9-7. Laval pulled even in their half of the seventh Robin Gervais leadoff double got cashed in to make it a one run game. The equalizer came when Anthony Charbonneau touched home on Olivier Mayrand’s double.
In the top of the eighth Gatineau parlayed an error and a pair of singles into the go ahead run. Remi Patry touched home to put the Tyrans up 10-9. Sebastien Simard set the Pirates down in order to close out the game and earn the win. Laval’s Nathan Primeau got tagged with the loss.
Laval was on the road last night in Gatineau and tonight in Saint Eustache. Friday night the Pirates host the Repentigny Royal at home with a 7:30 start. They close out the week with a Sunday match against the Montreal Orioles at Gary Carter Stadium in Ahuntsic.
