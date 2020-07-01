Players will hit the ice for a full 40-game campaign of the Quebec Midget AAA Hockey League (QMAAAHL) starting in September. The decision was taken by league officials and the team governors last week to allow the 15 franchises to start preparations for the 2020-2021 season following the government’s opening the way for players to train in arenas. Several scenarios had been tabled concerning the start of the season from the start of the pandemic. The course of action accepted received unanimous support during last week’s videoconference. “We were so happy to know we would get a season in,” Jean-Pierre Trudeau governor for the Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal said. “It’s important for the players, they need this.” What the teams are looking at are 20 divisional games and two games against each of the 10 teams making up the other two divisions of the league. Tentatively the season is set to open on Friday, September 11. Should there be a second wave of COVID-19 and a later start is dictated by Public Health, those matches could be made up at the end of February or early March. In that scenario of a later start, the league would organize a playoff tournament over the course of Easter weekend to select the team to represent the league at the Telus Cup with all games taking place in a centralized location. The Jimmy-Ferrari Cup for the league championship would then be decided following that and run until mid-May. If there is no interruption of games, the post-season would unfold as it normally would and the league champ would move on to the Telus Cup. Teams are underway organizing for selection camps, which can are scheduled for the beginning of August. Laval-Montreal for example will start their camp on August 3rd then follow-up with selection camps that will culminate with the final roster late August. There should be eight or nine returning players from last season but it all depends on how several fair at their first Quebec major junior camps as seven were selected in the draft. Nine Royals were tapped with several going in the first six rounds. When play was halted in March Laval-Montreal was enjoying a strong run to the Jimmy-Ferrari Cup. “We were disappointed for the boys,” Trudeau said. “No one expected us to do that well and it was the contribution of our 15 year-olds who got us there.” If all things go according to plan the Lac St. Louis region’s LSL Lions and the Chateauguay Grenadiers and the Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal the Royal will be primed to get the new campaign underway come September.
Game on for Midget AAA play this September
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
