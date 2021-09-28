Gallagher excited for the season ahead

Brendan Gallagher is back in the house. After missing the start of training camp due to family reasons, Gallagher took to the ice for the morning skate with his teammates Monday morning before the Habs took on the Maple Leafs that night.
After catching up with his team at Tuesday morning’s practice, Gallagher got to catch-up with the media post-practice. “It’s a few days to catch-up on but I’m not worried about it,” Brendan Gallagher said about the late start at camp. “It was just good to be back on the ice. See some familiar faces and meet some of the new guys and get to know them and to start to get excited about the year. It was a short summer for us but I’ll never complain about that. It was just good to get back.”
That short summer was compliments of Montreal’s run to the Stanley Cup finals and that season was a special one for Gallagher. “Obviously you create a bond with every team that you’re on,” Gallagher said. “But the team last year is the most special I’ve been a part of, given the run that we went on. That being said, it’s the same mentality every year. This is the group; this is the group you want to stick with. The new guys are meshing really well with us. I’m excited to get to know their personalities and what they’re like.”
On the success Montreal enjoyed last year Gallagher feels that, “I think when you look at what we really did well last year in the playoffs was to look at how really effective our fourth line was scoring goals. When you have depth throughout your line-up, especially when you get into those match-up games you have an edge when you have that depth throughout your line-up, that’s when you can take advantage of it.”
With the departure of Phillip Danault and Tomas Tatar, Gallagher will be looking at new line mates for the upcoming season but he takes it in stride. “Right now for me it’s just about catching-up, getting my legs under me and getting on the ice whenever I can,” he said. “Once you figure out your line, and I know there’s probably going to be a little bit of a story about it. For me it’s really simple, my role on this team is to be a good player where ever you’re put on the ice and expected to do it. It’s a job you have to do on any given night. I’ve always had the mentality when you’re playing in your own end you want to keep the puck out of the net. When you are in the offensive zone you want to score. I’m excited to build that chemistry with some of the new players. I obviously played with Phil (Danault) and Tuna (Tartar) for a while and I have some good memories but time to move on and I look forward to the challenge.
Looking at the potential of the team with the players in camp,” every year, every challenge is going to be tough and if you don’t have the belief, you don’t stand a chance,” he said. “Until every guy in the locker room believes, which is what training camp is for, to build up the confidence in each other and what you can do as a group. If you can do that you’re a dangerous team. I have a lot of confidence in this group so we’ll see what we can do.”
