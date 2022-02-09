Gagné ready to tackle new two year contract with the Alouettes

Alexandre Gagné is ready to head into training camp and the 2022 Canadian Football League season with a new two year contract in his pocket with the Montreal Alouettes. While listed as a fullback, Gagné has been a regular contributor with special team tackles since the start of his career in 2017 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. “Alexandre is a very valuable player on special teams. He does not hesitate to put his nose where the ball goes”, said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. “His speed and aggressive play make it difficult for his opponents. We are very pleased with this signing.”
Having the confidence of the organization to sign him to that two year deal means a lot to Gagné. “When you change to another team you never know what’s going to happen,” Alexandre Gagné said. “It all depends on the coaches, the system and what they want from you. They (Montreal) were happy with me and I was happy to sign, it was an easy deal to make.”
The former Université de Sherbrooke Vert et Or player has always had to work that much harder to be noticed. Overlooked in the 2016 CFL draft, Gagné returned to Sherbrooke for his final year. In 2017 he attended a tryout camp for Saskatchewan and was signed as an undrafted free agent. “I feel like it has ben like that since I got out of high school,” Gagné said. “I was never like that big time name that everyone was looking at. I was mainly a really good football player but never had that extra push from the coaching staff so I had to work my way up. It was like that going into the CFL; I did a full year on the practice roster. I got the opportunity the following year to play a little bit more on special teams and had 23 tackles, good for third in the CFL.”
In the shortened 2021 season he had 18 special team tackles, good enough for second place in the league. In 2019 he had 19 tackles and in 2018 he made 23 while with the Riders, but what makes for a successful challenge and tackle in such an open field situation? “It’s mainly knowing where the returner is going to go and how the guys are trying to block you,” he said. “Once you have a feeling that you know where it’s going you can set-up the guy trying to block you. I feel like it’s a lot of film and a lot of dedication to understanding the schemes being presented in front of you.”
Heading into his fifth campaign in the CFL, Gagné is pumped to see what the team will do in 2022. “We had a great team last year,” he said. “I feel that the changes that have been made are for the best. There’s going to be free agency and any new signings are going to add to the team. I feel we have a good vibe and I’m happy to be part of it. I can’t wait to get on the field for training camp.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.