From a Spartan beginning to the CFL

Alouettes’ defensive back Kerfalla Exumé has signed a one-year deal keeping the talented defender in the Montreal fold for the upcoming CFL season. A talented soccer player for the Lakeshore program made the move to football at the midget level with the St. Laurent Spartans. His passion for the sport carried him to Université de Montreal Carabins where he honed his skills under Danny Maciocia, which ultimately created a path to the Canadian Football League.
Following last season’s disappointing exit the defensive back is primed for the upcoming campaign. “We came up short of our goal,” Kerfalla Exuméaid. “We feel like we have some unfinished business to see to.”
The 28 year-old Exumé has appeared in 50 CFL matches in his career with Winnipeg and the Alouettes. His career stats include 46 special team tackles and a Grey Cup with Winnipeg in his rookie year. The former Carabins player had six special team tackles in the 2022 season and is preparing to add to that in 2023. “I’m doing the same as usual (in the off season),” Exumé said. “I’m training to be stronger and faster so I can be ready for the entire season, looking to avoid injuries and finish strong.”
In game play Exumé feels he brings a balance of two key things to the field. “Lots of aggressiveness and understanding too,” he said. “I’ve been playing the Canadian football game for a while now so I can bring my physicality and experience to the field. That’s what I bring to the mix.”
Exumé tips his helmet to the fans and Mario Cecchini, now interim President, for the parts they play in motivating the squad. “He’s done a great job of bringing the fans closer to the team,” he said. “The fans are always there making noise, making themselves heard. You saw times when opponents had to take a time out or take a delay of game penalty. That happened because of the fans. It’s really a great atmosphere to play in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.