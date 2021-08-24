France Margaret Bélanger appointed President, Sports and Entertainment

Mr. Geoff Molson is pleased to announce the appointment of France Margaret Bélanger to the position of President, Sports and Entertainment of Groupe CH.
France Margaret joined the organization in 2013 as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer after acquiring extensive merger and acquisition experience from her 18 years at the law firm Stikeman Elliott. In 2014, France Margaret was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. In January 2017, she became Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer as her scope was expanded to lead the hockey commercial strategy. In May 2020, her scope was further broadened to lead the entertainment group, as she continued to oversee legal and public affairs and community relations.
France Margaret is the first woman to serve on the executive committee of the Montreal Canadiens in its 104-year history. She also serves, alongside Geoff Molson, as an NHL Alternate Governor for the Montreal Canadiens. In 2020, she was chosen by Commissioner Gary Bettman to sit on the NHL Executive Inclusion Council.
"With her mobilizing leadership and expertise France Margaret will continue building on successful partnerships and leading our one-team approach across the organization," said Geoff Molson.
"It is an honor for me to become the president, sports and entertainment of this iconic organization. Together with our amazing and talented teams, we will continue to develop and deliver world-class sports and entertainment events across our brands that create unique and memorable experiences for the best fans in the world," declared France Margaret Bélanger.
