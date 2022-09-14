Four-time Olympian Chloé Dufour-Lapointe Retires from Competitive Skiing

Just a few months after becoming the first Canadian freestyle skier to compete in four Olympic Games, Chloé Dufour-Lapointe announced that she will be retiring from competitive skiing.

A true role model for many athletes, the mogul skier has been a key player in her discipline while representing Canada on the world stage for more than a decade.

“Although we are sad to see her leave the competitive side of our sport she will indelibly be etched in our memories, not only with what she achieved in her remarkable career but more importantly through her fighting spirit,” noted Freestyle Canada CEO, Peter Judge. “We are excited for Chloé as she enters this next phase of her life and wish her continued success.”

Chloé Dufour-Lapointe made her debut on the World Cup circuit in 2007 at the young age of 16 years old and was the first member of her family to join the national team. Over the years, the 30-year-old has stood out and set an impressive record in the sport.

Silver medallist at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, she also concluded the 2015-16 season by winning the overall World Cup title and earning the Crystal Globe.

The Montreal native holds the title of Canadian athlete with the most FIS starts in freestyle skiing moguls (186), as well as the title of Canadian female athlete with the most FIS starts in singles (127). Additionally, she shares the record for the most World Cup starts with Pierre-Alexandre Rousseau (142).

Not to mention, she competed in 14 World Championships, where she climbed onto the podium twice in dual moguls, winning silver in 2011 and gold in 2013.

“Throughout her storied career, Chloé has defined herself as a tough competitor who truly came alive in of the heat of competition,” added Peter Judge. “In 2011 at just 19 years of age, Chloé burst onto the world stage with a tenacious effort, winning her first World Championship medal in Dual Moguls. Through this Chloé served notice that on the biggest of stages she could rise to the challenge, setting the stage for how she would define herself as a competitor for the balance of her career.”

After an illustrious career, the four-time Olympian undoubtedly left her mark on the mountain. She will now continue her studies in fashion and management at the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) and continue to work on various projects, including Tissées Serré, a winter clothing company she founded alongside her sisters and teammates Maxime and Justine.