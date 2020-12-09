Former Olympic basketball player Sol Tolchinsky dies at the age of 91

Sol Tolchinsky, an Olympic basketball player for Canada, died of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 91 on Tuesday, December 1. Tolchinsky who was one month shy of turning 92 played in the 1948 London Olympics, where at age 18 was the youngest player on the squad. The 6-foot-4 centre personal best performance was a 10 point performance in Canada’s 81-25 victory over Iran in the consolation quarter-final match. Born Jan. 2, 1929 in Montreal, Tolchinsky honed his hardcourt skills at the Snowdon YMHA and Commercial High School. Tolchinsky represented Canada twice at the Maccabiah Games, in 1950, where his YMHA Blues team won silver, and again in 1953 and is an inductee to the Montreal Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.
Upon graduation from Commercial High, he attended McGill where he graduated with a BA in 1954. At McGill Tolchinsky played varsity basketball and was an award-winning writer with The McGill Daily student newspaper. He also tried his hand at drama as a member of the Hillel Revue and wrote music and songs for the Red and White Revue, a theatre club on campus best known for producing actor William Shatner. Tolchinsky met his wife Margot Blatt at McGill, the “lovely Margot,” who was performing in the chorus of the revue.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Margot (Blatt), his children, Ivy, Neil (Heather), Leslie (Dave), and grandchildren, Vanessa, Alec, Matt, Todd, and Hannah. Tolchinskywas predeceased by his parents, Mendel and Nessie Tolchinsky, his sister, Ray (the late Jack) and brother, Mel (the late Edith). Brother-in-law of Howard (Felicity), Joyce (the late Gilbert), Cora (Aaron) and Liz (the late Jim). There was a private graveside service and the family have asked that contributions in his memory may be made to the Donald Berman Maimonides Foundation at (514) 483-2121 ext. 2207.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.