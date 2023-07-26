Former NBA’er Kris Joseph joins McGill coaching staff

Cote des Neiges raised and a former Boston Celtic and Brooklyn Nets player, Kris Joseph has joined the McGill basketball program as a lead assistant coach. The 34 year-old Joseph becomes the first full-time assistant on the coaching staff since the program began more than a century ago, in 1902. “I’m honoured to join a world-renowned university like McGill, the alma mater of basketball founder James Naismith,” Kris Joseph said. “This sport has opened the door for me to play at an elite level in many countries. I plan to share my knowledge and experience to help the McGill program so that our players can develop the tools to move onward and upward.”
The seed to become a coach was planted in the later stages of Joseph’s professional career when he was playing pro ball in Europe. “I would say probably has been about my year, seven of my playing career,” Joseph said. “ I was overseas in France and at that point, you’re kind of considered a veteran. You know, I had a lot of years and I found myself always trying to help and instruct the younger players to get to be better professionals by learning some of the tricks of the trade. I found that helping them came naturally because I am a good communicator. I thought maybe I do have a future in coaching in some capacity.”
From a start in skills development training, Joseph felt he wanted to go more towards the coaching side of the game. That first coaching opportunity came from McGill alum Denburk Reid and his Red Rush basketball program. “Last summer I had the opportunity to coach at Red Rush,” he said. “ Denburk gave me an opportunity to coach and experience was really, really good.”
The next opportunity came where Joseph got to mentor student-athletes at the Institut de Sport Dynastie, a preparatory basketball school in St. Jean, Que. Now the former forward will get to do hhis mentoring at the university level, something he is well experienced. Joseph went from the Sun Youth Hornets program to Mount Royal High School to Washington D.C.’s Archbishop Carroll where his play earned him a scholarship to play for the Syracuse Orange. “I know what the challenges are in the day to day,” he said. “School, practice games, social life, all these things that come with being a good athlete at that high level, I’ve been through it. I’m going to be able to help them navigate that especially the younger guys in their first or second year. I’m going to be able to help them navigate all those difficulties. And because of all of my experiences and everything I was able to see as a basketball player. I feel my coaching will translate very well to that.”
Joseph’s basketball experiences at all level have laid a foundation for the coach he will become. Coaches like Henry Wong, who made the suggestion that Joseph relocate to Archbishop Carroll High School for the academic and athletic challenge. At Syracuse he learned from the legendary Jim Boeheim and on the Celtics Doc Rivers as well as from teammates that contributed to Joseph’s growth. “I was around a lot of great basketball minds,” he said. “Coach Boeheim, coach Rivers, players like Rajan Rondo, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. I just had all this knowledge, I would watch basketball games, and I was like, you know what, why don’t I just get into coaching.”
Joining McGill is a big part of making his way in a career in coaching and drawing on his talent and drive to succeed, deeply imbedded as a former professional athlete and former student-athlete, Joseph wants to learn and advance. “I was honestly blessed to have been able to be a head coach for my first coaching experience,” he said. “I know what it is to be the head guy and to lead a team but I also know what it is to work and have great synergy with a staff with a game. I know how to play a role because everybody’s role is important and everybody has to play their roles. There’s something that we say in basketball and that is that you have to be a superstar in your role. Not everybody’s going to be Michael Jordan; some people have to be Dennis Rodman. So if everybody does bring it together, that’s a recipe for a great game. Yes, one day I do want to be able to be a head coach at this level and then even further on maybe even beyond (university coaching). What I know is that it takes a lot of hard work and that’s something that I’m not afraid of. I’ve worked hard my whole life to get to this point.”
