Nathanael Halbert, who had a taste with the Laval Rocket last season for a five game stint, has signed a one-year two-way contract with Laval. Born in Nottingham, Great Britain and raised in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Halbert played his amateur hockey with the U16 and U18 Markham Waxers, then with the Stouffville Spirit of the Ontario Junior Hockey League. Rocket head coach Joël Bouchard knows what Halbert can bring to the defence corps of Laval, having coached him during his time with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. Solid defensive skills and positioning in his zone, Halbert is a steady player, not flashy with the puck but good at moving it out and away. The 24 year-old Halbert spent three seasons in the QMJHL, most with the Armada before joining the Sherbrooke Phoenix. In his career in the Q, he totaled 63 points (15 G, 48 A) in addition to racking up 199 penalty minutes and a +56 differential. Halbert recorded one goal and five assists in 31 playoff games in the QMJHL. Halbert closed out his amateur career as a member of the McGill hockey team for four seasons. The 6’00’’, 194 lbs defender tallied 19 points (3 G, 16 A) while serving 80 penalty minutes in 68 regular season games in the collegiate ranks. Halbert added a goal and nine assists in 22 playoff contests with McGill. During his first stint with Laval last February, Halbert notched his first professional assist, getting his first pro goal is on his to do list.
Former McGill defenseman Nathanael Halbert signs on with Rocket
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
