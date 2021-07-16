Former Maroon Gilles Hudon entering McGill Sports Hall of Fame

Gilles Hudon, a former member of the NDG Maroons is set to enter the McGill Sports Hall of Fame this September as part of the class of 2021. “There was surprise and it was very humbling,” Gilles Hudon said by phone from his home in Charlotte S.C. about his induction. “It made me think of my parents a lot. The sacrifices parents make for their kids. My dad was always there when I played; my brother was always there from when I was six years old. There’s a lot of pride as to what those years at McGill meant to me.”

After his family moved from the South Shore to the Snowdon area, Hudon first joined the St. Pascal program to continue his hockey before finding his way to the bantam and midget Maroons. It was early successes and the work of his coaches Hudon feels helped to establish a solid foundation for his growth as a player and a person. “The leadership and values instilled in me by coaches like Joe (Canale), Claude (Rioux) and Jimmy (Donnelly) had a huge impact,” Hudon said. “When you are 14, 15, 16 I was very fortunate to have great parents and a great upbringing. But those men played a huge role in shaping me into the young man I became. Sports have played a big role in the person I am today.”

The talented defenceman has an extensive hockey portfolio that led to his time with the McGill men’s hockey team where he played from 1980 to 1984. In 1978 he was granted a scholarship by the legendary “Badger Bob” Johnson for the University of Wisconsin. Hudon played only his freshman year with Wisconsin and returned home where he joined the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for two campaigns.

While his time was short in Wisconsin, it did have an impact on him. “Playing for “Badger Bob” was a great experience,” he said. “I played with his son Peter in my freshman year and he was my roommate. I got to know the Johnson family a little bit more closely than other players.”

McGill’s head coach Ken Tyler came calling while Hudon was playing in the Q and landed him as the first McGill player to receive a Hockey Canada scholarship. It was Hudon’s time at McGill where he truly shined.

He was the top-scoring defenceman in the QUAA conference for two consecutive seasons. He served his last two years as team captain and became McGill’s all-time top-scoring defenceman, a record that stood for 28 years. Hudon was a three-time league all-star, won the Bobby Bell trophy twice as the team’s MVP and was the recipient of the Forbes Trophy in 198 as McGill’s male athlete of the year.

His performance at the university level caught the eye of Hockey Canada and that led to Hudon getting to represent his country at the Pravda Prize Tournament in Leningrad in 1983. That led to a tryout for the 1984 Olympic team that would compete in Sarajevo. Hudon was one of the final cuts from the roster. “When you have an opportunity to play for your country, that’s very special,” he said. “A great memory was there were some NHL players coming over after their teams were eliminated and we had the Triple Crown line from Los Angeles join us with Marcel Dionne, Dave Taylor and Charlie Simmer. We actually beat the Swedish team in Stockholm, a bunch of amateurs and the Triple Crown line. A couple of weeks later at the World championships in West Germany Team Canada lost to Sweden. That was ironic”

Hudon and his family have lived in Charlotte since 2007 where he oversees Enpro Industries’ Advanced Surface Technologies division as president.

The hope is that by September and the induction ceremonies, travel will permit Hudon and family to travel to Montreal and take part in the event.