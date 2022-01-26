With the collegiate hockey season more than half over, voting for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award has opened with 77 players nominated for the award. The trophy is given to the top NCAA player in the country. Among the nominees is a pair of former Lions, both goalies and both natives of Dollard. Devon Levi of the Northeastern Huskies and Yaniv Perets of the Quinnipiac University Bobcats seasons have earned them their spots. Levi has racked up nine shutouts in 24 games establishing a new school record. Devon got to three shutouts in 19 fewer games than Northeastern alum and current Habs’ prospect Cayden Primeau. His record is 16w-7l-1t with a GAA of 1.55 and a save percentage of .948. He ranks as the top netminder in Hockey East. If TSN’s Darren Dreger’s report holds true, Levi will be one of the three Team Canada goalies heading to the Beijing Games.
Perets has eight shutouts in 16 games, one against Levi’s Huskies. His save percentage is .950 and his GAA is a miniscule 0.84. Perets is number one in the ECAC and his teammate Dylan St. Cyr is in second place, giving the Bobcats a great one-two punch between the pipes. St. Cyr has a 1.43 GAA and when combined with Perets’ GAA it gives the team a 1.13 goals against average.
The tandem is presently one-two in NCAA national statistics with Perets ahead of Levi.
