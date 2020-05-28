Former Habs Latendresse and Lapierre have something brewing in support of Quebec companies

Former Montreal Canadiens’ teammates Guillaume Latendresse and Maxim Lapierre have always wanted to do something together in their post playing days. That came to fruition with their La Poche Bleue podcasts that debut back in April and has since generated over 80,000 views on YouTube and more than 10,000 subscribers on social networks. “It’s been two or three years I’ve been talking to Max (about working together),” Guillame Latendresse said. “I’m a big fan of podcasts, a big fan of doing things differently. I’ve worked with RDS for the past seven tears so I have experience and thought the podcast would be great with Max.” The name Poche Bleue came from the stereotypical blue canvas hockey bag and a play on Le Panier Bleue which was launched to promote buying locally. “The Poche Bleue is a bag full of hockey history, experiences and memories for us,” Latendresse said. “And a Poche Bleue that can be filled with Quebec made products so that our viewers can support those businesses.”Live every Thursday evening at 9 p.m., the podcast features Quebec personalities and Quebec products as Latendresse and Lapierre enjoy anecdotes with their guests while promoting local products and entrepreneurs. Among the guests who have participated in the podcasts are Georges St-Pierre, Jacques Villeneuve, Martin Brodeur, Mikael Kingsbury, Kris Letang, David Perron, Georges Laraque and Francis Bouillon. “We are really fortunate to have them join us,” he said. “It’s in a relaxed situation, just friends talking but the most fun is taking questions from the fans and having our guests open up to them.”The duo has now upped their participation with the launch of Le Poche Bleue beer on June 1st and is available at some 300 retailers including major food chains and specialty convenience stores. Le Poche Bleue has teamed up with Microbrasserie Le Bilboquet to brew a 100% Quebec blonde beer whose grains and hops come from Quebec. “For us, it’s about investing in what we preach,” he said. “It’s not about making money with the beer. It’s about promoting Quebec companies and having fun with it. This is a long-term project, not just during the pandemic because we believe in the need to promote local entrepreneurs.” To follow La Poche Bleue podcasts live or delayed go to www.LaPocheBleue.com or check the boys out on Spotify and on iTunes.
Former Habs Latendresse and Lapierre have something brewing in support of Quebec companies
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
