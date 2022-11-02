Former Expos a big draw for a great cause

Last weekend former Expos Dave Cash, Al Oliver and Delino DeShields were in town to meet with fans all for a good cause. The trio of fan favorites were taking part in an Expos Fest event at the popular l’Anti Expo Salon de Collectionneurs to help raise funds for the Kat D DIPG fund to benefit research at the Montreal Children’s Hospital for this incurable childhood cancer. “Anytime we can donate our time, our presence for a cause like this is very worthy without a doubt,” former second baseman Dave Cash said.
Cash was one of the first free agents drafted by the Expos and was glad to have had time with the organization. “I left a good team (Pittsburgh) but I joined a good team,” Cash said. “We made a run in ’79 and a couple of different bounces, things might have been different. I enjoyed my time here and I’ve always loved the Canadian people and this city.”
There was a steady stream of fans both days making memories and reminiscing. “The thing I like about coming back to Montreal is the fact that the fans never forget,” Said Al “Scoop” Oliver. “Most of the players who came through Montreal were good players. We played on teams that were capable of winning. Even if we didn’t win we were close to winning and that’s something the fans never forget.”
One thing Oliver will never forget as the 1982 all-star game right in Olympic Stadium. “I’ll never forget the ovation I got at the ’82 all-star game,” Oliver said. “The PA announcer had to come in and interrupt the ovation so he could introduce the next player. I’d never been received like that before in my whole baseball career. It’s a moment I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”
It had been a long time since Delino DeShields had been back to Montreal that would have been dating back to 1994 when he was traded to the L.A. Dodgers, so he was glad to have had the chance to come home for this event. “I grew up in this city,” Delino DeShields said. “I came here when I was 21 years old, I kind of found myself here in this city. Just the whole experience (here) was memorable for me.”
All three agree Montreal is a baseball city and hope that MLB will return to Montreal. “I just wish things could have panned out differently,” DeShields said. “This city deserves baseball, there’s a long history and tradition here. Hopefully one day it will come back.”
