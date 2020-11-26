Former Alouette Étienne Boulay a renaissance man in post playing days

Adaptability is a key skill in any career, even more so when playing professional sports. Former Montreal Alouette Étienne Boulay had that ability during his playing days and it is a skill that has served him well in his post-playing days. The Ahuntsic born Boulay is proving to be a renaissance man as a broadcaster, author, spokesperson and now as an entrepreneur. The talented safety who has three Grey Cups to his credit, two with Montreal and the third with the Argonauts Lunched his career in media, taking on numerous roles. Startingwith Les Testeurs, a show he co-hosted for four years with Patrice Bélanger on VRAK, propelled him to stardom among young viewers and garnered him a Gala Artis award nomination in the “Meilleur animateur jeunesse” (best youth show host) category, as well as four Gémeaux award nominations in 2014. After working on several television projects, he made the leap to radio in 2017, participating regularly in “Véronique et les Fantastiques”, a show on Rouge FM. However, his career really took off in 2018, when it was announced that he would host a new show, Liens Rompus on MOI&CIE, as well as co-host Bootcamp: Le Parcours de l’Extrême a show on V. In 2019, he hosted the show Naufragés de l’amour on Canal Vie for a second year in a row. In 2018 Boulay saw the publication of his biography, “Le parcours d’un battant”, and the release of a documentary by the same name. That book added to a trio of novels in a series called Touchdown he has published since 2015, aimed at youth readers. Boulay also manages his popular Web platform Ma Famille Mon Chaos, a discussionand information forum for parents. Boulay can be heard weekdays as part of the morning crew on WKND Radio. It is the mental health demons and addiction battle Boulay has fought over alcohol that has him a proud member of the Bell Let’s Talk program. “I started to understand that I had a problem with alcohol in 2011, but it took me six years to really realize it,” Étienne Boulay said. “All I have today is because I decided to stop using. I have a lot of gratitude, but I am afraid of relapse. The day you think you’ve been able to heal from all this is the day you risk falling back.” Now Boulay adds entrepreneur to his schedule as he has teamed with Jonathan Robin, founding president of Agro-Biotech Station team to launch Atypique, which is a selection of non-alcoholic and natural refreshments. These mocktails offer alcohol-free drinking and currently have a quartet of flavoursSpiced Rum & Cola, Spritz, Mojito and Gin & Tonic. The product was developed here and is low in sugar and carbohydrates and contains only natural ingredients. “We are building the product and we are very happy about it,” he said. “The goal is to allow people who like the taste of alcohol to be able to taste the flavours without feeling the effects. Sober for four years, Boulay’s latest venture might appear strange to many for a recovering addict but does not faze him at all. “We are targeting people who want to reduce their alcohol consumption,” he said. “Those who have an alcohol problem, don’t touch that. For my part, what was problematic was the effect of alcohol. As soon as it got on board, I had trouble controlling myself and it led me to use other substances. But I’ve always loved the taste of alcohol and if you want to keep it without feeling the effects, this product is for you.” To find out more about Boulay’s new venture go to www.lesbreuvagesatypique.com
Former Alouette Étienne Boulay a renaissance man in post playing days
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
