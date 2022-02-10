When the Cincinnati Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI this Sunday Jim Burrow, father of Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow, and wife Robin will fight off the nerves as their son tries to claim the Vince Lombardi Trophy. “We get nervous, anxious, we like to watch him warm-up,” Jim Burrow said. “We feel better that he’s down there and ready to go and throwing the ball good. Then the game starts and we’re back to being nervous.”
Burrow has more than a passing knowledge of what his son faces as a professional football player as he played with the Green Bay Packers under Bart Starr before heading north and forging a career in the CFL. As a member of the Montreal Alouettes, Burrow earned a Grey Cup in 1977 in the famous Ice Bowl. “I guess that was the first championship in the Burrow family,” Burrow said. “I had been hurt most of the year, had an operation but got activated for the Grey Cup and got a chance to play in that game. We played in a couple of others (Grey Cups), we should have won those, those are the ones you think about but the 1977 one was a good one for us.”
His time with the Alouettes’ organization produced many great memories and friendships. “It was really fun, we were a close team for four-five years,” he said. “Today I heard from Gabriel Gregoire, Randy Rhino, Wally Buono texted me the other day and Peter Dalla Riva texts me after games. I missed out on the last reunion for our Grey Cup team because I was coaching but now that I’m retired I plan to get back to Montreal and see the Alouettes play.”
When Burrow retired from the game he went into coaching and for the most part of his career he served as defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats. That was from 2005 until 2018 when he realized he had a great reason to hang-up the whistle and clipboard and that was for family and to get to see Joe play is senior year with LSU. “His Junior year at LSU I only saw three games and his mom had gone to every game and I only got to see three and none at Tiger Stadium” he said. “Towards the end of our year (2018) we were playing in the Frisco Bowl and I was thinking I might go Joe’s entire career and never get to experience the stadium in Baton Rouge. I thought about and spoke with coach Solich (Bobcat head coach Frank Solich) and said “Frank I need to retire.” I loved coaching, I loved coaching at Ohio University but for family and to get to follow Joe, it was a good decision. I got to see 15 games and the National Championship.” That was 15 undefeated games, a perfect season and then seeing his son tapped as the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner.
Joe grew up watching his dad coach on the defensive side of the ball and that was to Joe’s advantage. “I know during games he gravitated towards watching the defence,” he said. “That rubbed off on him and occasionally we’d watch film. “Especially as he got older and was playing in high school, I wanted to make sure that it was fun and something he wanted to do. Not “hey here comes coach dad” but he’s always had a good knack for processing things on defence.”
The 25 year-old Burrow has helped guide his team to the Super Bowl, the Bengals first appearance since 1988, thanks to his poised and mature play. “I think it’s just evolution of his progress in what he’s all about as a quarterback,” his father said. “Some people are surprised he’s playing so well so early. He did play a good portion of the season last year and now he’s in his 21st game. There’s been a growth process during the course of the year. He’s much more at ease and confident at seeing what’s on the other side of the ball.”
With the big game on Sunday, the elder Burrow will rely on his wife to keep him zoned in as a fan, cheering on the Bengals to hopefully a Super Bowl victory. “Robin sometimes gets on me,” he said. “I’m looking at it maybe like a coach thinking we’re down 21-3, how are we going to get out of this? She gives me the elbow and says “come on, we’ve got this, we’ll come back and get the win.” I have to lean on her to remain positive.”
With mom Robin and dad Jim in his corner, there’s no losing for Joe, whatever the outcome of Super Bowl LVI.
