When Jamil Springer started teaching at Lachine’s Dalbe Viau School he felt that something was missing for the youths of the southwest area. That prompted Springer to establish Flight School Football in 2017 making a program where football was the platform with the aim of the youth participating an opportunity to learn lessons that would serve them throughout their lives. “I started working at Dalbe Viau in 2016,” Jamil Springer said. “From working there and the grassroots football program in LaSalle because my son was playing a noticed a disconnect. That was between the youths and the older generation, I felt the youths didn’t have a voice and were lacking in direction. That’s when I got the idea for a camp where they’d learn the game but have big brothers and mentors like the kind my generation wanted when we were growing up.”
Flight school is not just about their flag football program, the organization also helps in supplying clothing, equipment and school supplies through fundraising. “There are a lot of single mothers with kids in our programs,” Springer said. “That’s why we do the fundraising and at the start of the school year we like to hand out the supplies the kids need to start them off on the right foot.”
Flag football offers players of all sizes an opportunity to be involved without the contact of regular football. It is also a sport that works well as a coed sport, a level playing field one might say, for boys and girls. “Flag football is extremely inclusive,” he said. “It doesn’t matter age, size, gender or weight. Everybody gets to play. They do push coed play, boys and girls playing together and the girls can compete. I think that’s important because that’s a discussion in the sports world we’ve overlooked for many years that girls don’t necessarily belong to play with the boys. In flag they’re showing that not only can they hang but some of them dominate.”
Springer is recently back from a trip to the NFL Flag Pro Bowl Tournament in Las Vegas representing Canada/Montreal, winning 1st place in the international league. It was in Vegas where there was one of those life teaching moments for the players. “It was a very eerie experience in Vegas,” he said. “We were down 14-0 and there were two Canadian teams cheering against us, they were actually cheering for Mexico. The kids were discouraged wonder how they could win if they had fellow Canadians not pulling for them. I told them that it was a prime example of adversity. In life you’re going to face it at all times. You’ll face it at school, at work, as a parent, a husband or a wife. What builds your character is how you deal with itand how you overcome it.” Overcame it they did as the team rallied and went on to win the championship.
The week before the Las Vegas event Springer brought two teams to Florida to compete in another Flag tournament playing against American teams. Both teams came back winning first place in the championship finals of their respective divisions. “The wins are nice but it is more about the life lessons the kids will carry with them that are the most important element,” he said.
