A quintet of National Training Centre (NTC) wrestlers, based out of the Montreal Wrestling Club made podium appearances at the Canadian U23 Championships held last Saturday at Laval’s Place Bell. There was a trio of gold medal performances plus two silver finishes for the athletes who train out of the Reinitz Wrestling Centre of the Westbury Y. The three golden wrestlers, Virginie Gascon (55kg), Jason Luneau (65kg) and Stone Lewis (70kg) also earned spots at the U23 World Championships set for Tampere, Finland starting on October 23. The two second place finishes went to Yann Heymugg (74kg) and Connor Church (79kg).
Gascon not only won the gold in the women’s 55kg category but was also selected as the outstanding wrestler for her day’s work. In the final Gascon sealed the deal with a fall at the 2:31 mark on her opponent Victoria Seal of the Burnaby Mountain Wrestling Club.“I think I’m very proud of myself to be honest,” Virginie Gascon said. “I went into the tournament wanting to show my techniques and my skills. And in my final match I think I did that pretty well.”
Now it will be back to work and preparation for the World Championships.“I went to the U23 World Championships the past two years,” Gascon said. “This is my final chance to come back with the gold so I’m going to try to improve from my last performances and see my mistakes and fix them and I’m pretty sure I would succeed. I have the experience from the previous years, so I’m a lot more confident.”
In the men’s 65 kg final Luneau handled Cole Coghill of the Guelph Wrestling Club while Stone Lewis bested Sehajpal Sidhu of Burnaby Mountain. Patik Leder of Burnaby Mountain wrestling got some payback for his team in the 74kg final. Leder, the outstanding wrestler in the men’s category, handed Yann Heymugg the loss giving Heymugg the second spot on the podium. In the 79kg title tilt Connor Church lost his match to Ismail Ayyoub of the Hamilton Wrestling Club and came away with the silver medal.
