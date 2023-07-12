Final at bats rally gives NDG win over Dollard

The NDG Black Lynx rallied for six runs in their final at bats to go on to win 16-12 over the Dollard Expos in Lac St. Louis baseball action at Dollard’s Westminster Park The Expos battled hard, twice taking leads but the visitors were tenacious in their quest for the win.
NDG opened the scoring in the top of the first when Rohan Dosja, who had doubled scored on a single by Naveen Dosaj putting the visitors in the lead at 1-0.
In the top of the third the Black Lynx four runs to build a comfy cushion. Extra-base hits helped Elliot Plante, Rohan and Naveen Dosaj as well as Nate Potofsky to make it a 5-0 NDG advantage. The Expos got on the board in the home half of the third as they pushed three runs across the plate and another three in the bottom of the fourth to pull ahead 6-5.
Matthew Walton, Nathan Akerflug and Mishan Vashi made it a 5-3 contest. Dollard utilized a single and a trio of two-baggers to take a six five lead thanks to Carmelo Panetta-Mecias, Akerflug and Michael Priesler making their way around the bases.
The Black Lynx fired back in the fifth scoring five times to reclaim a lead of 10-6 but that was short lived as Dollard cranked out five runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth to go back on top 11-10. For NDG, Ben Hoida, Jake Nehemia, Rohan and Naveen Dosaj and Potofsky wheeled their way home. The Expos responded with a seven hit barrage to score Francesco Garreffa, Jacob Shapiro, Panetta-Mecias, Walton and Jacob Paradis.
The rally didn’t faze NDG because in the top of the sixth the Black Lynx rapped out eight hits to take the lead for good. Plante Nehimia, Rohan and Naveen Dosaj, Quentin Beaugrand-Champagne and Bo Nelson all touched home for a 16-11 lead. In their final at bats Dollard got one run back to close out the game. Vashi had a leadoff single and came around to score on a double by Garreffa.
