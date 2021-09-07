Fernandez outduels Svitolina to advance to US Open semi-finals

It was a battle to the final serve of the a tie breaker for Laval’s Lehlay Annie Fernandez but the just turned 19 year-old pulled off another upset in Flushing Meadows defeating the Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina Tuesday afternoon at Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to the semi-finals of the US Open . Fernandez bested Svitolina, the No. 5 seed and No.5 in the world 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7-5). That added Svetlina to the top players left in the wake of ferocious Fernandez at the Open as she joined Naomi Osaka and Angelique Gerber as victims of the tenacious teen’s tennis talent.
“I still can’t believe it,” Leylah Fernandez said following the match. “I’ve worked so hard and I am so grateful for everything that has happened to me, the good and the bad. I’m so happy I was able to push through this most difficult match today.”
Fernandez got off to a strong start taking the opening set 6-3 thanks to breaking Svitlona’s serve to go up 4-2. In the set deciding game Fernandez held her service against a concerted effort by Svitlona to break service and continue the set.
The 26 year-old Svitlona rebounded in the second set utilizing a few aces and several well-placed shots to take a 5-1 lead thanks to breaking Fernadez’s serves twice. Fernandez rallied with a service break and held her serve to make it a 5-3 set but the veteran from the Ukraine put the set away forcing a third and deciding set.
There were numerous extended rallies that had the fans on the collective edge of their seats and it was Fernandez who would emerge from the battle with a berth in the semis. Fernandez built to a 5-2 advantage but the determined veteran that Svitlona is kept plugging away to catch up and send the match into a tiebreaker. There were four service breaks and the two combatants each held service to go to 6-6 to set the stage for the tiebreak to decide the outcome.
It was give and take in the tiebreak, Fernandez would crack open the door to a lead, including a 4-1 advantage and Svitolina would slam it shut. With the score deadlocked at 5-5 Fernandez hit a forehand winner from the baseline that set her up to serve for the match. With poise, power and confidence Fernandez serve forced Svitlona to return long ending the match. Fernadez fell to her knees as the crowd erupted in celebration for their fan favourite. “I just had to be more offensive,” Fernandez said. “Svitolina, she’s a fighter, she returns every ball. Honestly I just had to trust my shots. Go for my shots as best as I can and trust that it is going to go in. If it doesn’t then restart, do it again and I’m glad I did.”
Fernandez is now the youngest woman to reach the final four in Flushing Meadows since 18-year-old Maria Sharapova in 2005. She will face the world no. 2 Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday with a berth in the final on the line. Whoever her opponent is, Fernandez is raring to go. “I have a lot of energy,” she said. “I’m ready for the semi-finals; I can’t wait for the semi-finals. Tomorrow’s going to be a new day and I’ll restart and we’ll see how it goes.”
The Suburban will follow and Update Leylah Fernandez's semi-final match result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.