Femme d'Hockey teams up with TVA Sports

The FemmeHockey platform and the TVA Sports channel have teamed up and the partnership will result in even more emphasis shone on women in hockey. The Femme d’Hockey podcast, whose mission is to showcase women in hockey, will now be featured on the large TVA Sports platform and will be available through QUB radio as well as on the website at www.tvasports. ca / podcasts. “The content of the platform fits perfectly with our vision and we are very happy to team up with FemmeHockey,” said Louis-Philippe Neveu, CEO of TVA Sports. “The arrival of Isabelle on our team will allow us to continue our mandate of giving more space to women in sport and this podcast is also a great addition to our already well-rounded offerings .”
Isabelle Ethier the host and creator of Femme d’Hockey brand will build on the platform’s success and add her experience as a contributor on the channel’s various programs. She will present her guest of the week as well as an excerpt from NHL games. I’m so proud of what we’ve done the past year,” Isabelle Ethier said. “Now being able to be part of TVA is a big thing for my team and me. I feel it’s going to be exciting.”
Founded in the spring of 2020, the Femme d’Hockey movement quickly captured the attention of supporters across the province, reaching more than 1.5 million people through its network. In its first season, it’s 30 episodes, welcoming 36 personalities who have told human and untold stories that have appealed to their community. Among the guests in year one were former hockey players Steve Bégin, Vincent Lecavalier and Stéphane Quintal as well as the president of sports and entertainment of Groupe CH France Margaret Bélanger, TVA Sports personalities Elizabeth Rancourt and Frédérique Guay, plus a very special segment with Mrs. Élise Béliveau,the widow of Jean Beliveau. “The past year I think we did an incredible job with content,” Ethier said. “The podcasts, chronicles, star of the week. There are so many things on the platform and now our objective of getting our message out will reach more people. Another thing I would like to introduce to the platform is some English content, do some interviews in English because there are many interesting stories to be told”
The new season of the podcast debuts on Friday at 12:10 and will feature Team Canada’s captain Marie-Philip Poulin in an interview recorded prior to heading to the Women’s World Championships in Calgary. “Get your lunch and take a break to listen to Marie-Philip on our season-launching podcast,” she said.
The 24 podcasts will run every week versus every two weeks in the first year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.