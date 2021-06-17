Femme d'Hockey celebrates first anniversary with gift to Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation

It is hard to believe that it has already been a year since the popular Femme d’Hockey platforms of showcasing the contributions of women to the sport of hockey in a myriad of ways has been part of the hockey scene. Founder and the driving force behind Femme d’Hockey Isabelle Éthier has seen her creation take flight. From Facebook to podcast to merchandise in her online store, Femme d’Hockey has enjoyed a growing following. “When I launched Femme d’Hockey last June, in the midst of a pandemic, I didn’t think we would have a full year without practicing our youth sport,” Isabelle Éthier said. “Looking back, I am extremely happy with the impact that we have had thanks to the commitment of several people, our employees, our guests and our partners. We have gained a lot of followers who are now part of our great community. Joining causes to advance our society was essential for us”.
To celebrate the first anniversary, Éthier is doing the giving as she has donated $2,000 to the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation (MCCF). It was through the online store that was launched last August where the donation has come from. Starting this past January 10 percent of sales are targeted for the MCCF. “It’s very important for me to do that (give back to the community,” Éthier said. “Being able to sell some merch on the website allows me to contribute because it is more fun to give to the causes.”
Contributing to the community has been part of the mantra of Femme d’Hockey. The organization donated over $ 1,000 to Leucan through the Kevin Raphaël Classic, took part in the “Marche SP 2020-21” and helped to create capsules to give visibility to adapted hockey. On Woman’s Day 2021 Éthier joined with Danick Martineau in a song in support of women’s hockey. Adding their voices were former New York Islander Bruno Gervias, current Islander Anthony Beauvillier and Manitoba Moose head coach Pascal Vincent.
Founded in the spring of 2020, Femme d’Hockey quickly captured the attention of supporters across the province, reaching more than 1.5 million people through its network. The Facebook page has 7,000 fans while the Instagram account has 1,600 committed followers. Over the past year there were 30 podcasts, featuring 36 personalities, 45 columns, 15 Live Arena Chats as well as 30 stars. Among those joining Ethier were comedian Sam Breton, former hockey players Steve Bégin, Vincent Lecavalier and Stéphane Quintal, Hockey Hall of Famer Kim St-Pierre, journalists Elizabeth Rancourt and Chantal Machabée. While all her guests were special, it was the segment with Mrs. Élise Béliveau, the wife of the late Jean Béliveau that Ethier holds closest to her heart. “This (Femme d’Hockey)is something I am very proud of,” she said. “I created a space where there was none. There was no one talking about women’s hockey or women in hockey. I was so very pleased with the way guests were eager to take part. It created special moments like with Mrs. Beliveau and having Kim St. Pierre just after it had been announced she was going into the Hall of Fame.”
Over the course of the summer Éthier is busily planning the second season of The Femme d’Hockey podcast and notes she has some surprises up her sleeve.
