Felix Auger-Aliassime bows in quarterfinals at National Bank Open

It was not to be for Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime as he became the final Canadian to be ousted from the National Bank Open in a straight set loss, 6-1, 6-2 to Norwegian Casper Ruud Friday afternoon at Stade IGA. Auger-Aliassime was looking at becoming the first Canadian to reach the semifinals at this ATP Tour event since Denis Shapovalov in 2017.
The match came to an end 74 minutes from when it started as Ruud made an improbable return that sailed over Auger-Aliassime and found its way to just inside the baseline. The 6th seeded Montrealer hustled to make the return with his shot landing in the net securing the win for Ruud.
Until his rude Ruud awakening, he hadn’t dropped a set at the event. "My first two matches were good, some positive things," Felix Auger-Aliassime said. "I never thought it would be ending like this today."
The highly partisan crowd tried to lift Auger-Aliassime out of the doldrums but his game was off against the 4th seeded Norwegian. "It's super disappointing to lose any tournament like this and especially here," Auger-Aliassime said. "I tried my best, but he was also getting more and more comfortable and confident, so then things get much more difficult."
