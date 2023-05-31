Fans’ game experience the Alouettes' front office focus

When the Montreal Alouettes training camp kicks into gear, there’s always a hum from the fans in anticipation of the upcoming season. This year, that hum is more of a loud buzz of anticipation as the Alouettes have been working hard to up the game experience at Percival Molson Stadium. Themed games, an augmented tailgate party, big shows will add to the action on the turf. Stadium improvements, additions to the concession offerings and enhancements to get the fans there and back as well as to their seats in a more prompt fashion have also received tweaks.

Following their pre-season road win over the Ottawa RedBlacks, the Alouettes will welcome fans to Percival Molson Stadium Friday night with the Hamilton Tiger Cats for a pre-season match and fans can get 2-for-1 tickets for the game.

When the regular season starts the following Saturday night with the RedBlacks in town for a 7pm game, fans will get to experience the improvements and what lies ahead for in game fun and entertainment. The mountain will be rocking with the improved tail gate getting underway at 4:30. “We’re very excited for the first game,” Alouettes’ President and CEO Mark Weightman said. “We’ve got all kinds of new activations, animation zones; we’re going to have the Naya area for kids. Tons of good stuff there.”

At 5:30 the doors open and a concert by 2Frères and France D’Amour then at halftime Our Lady Peace will entertain the fans. As game time approaches the season-opening protocols will kick in, including the famous flyby of F-18s from the Alouettes’ 425 squadron.

Music will be a recurring theme as Friday night concert series will feature themed music presentations. Sunday July 30 will give fans in attendance to enjoy the Cirque du Soleil performing from their show Echo. “. I mean that’s that’s a hot ticket,” Weightman said. “You don’t usually go to a football game and expect to see the Cirque du Soleil. We want to keep people guessing and try to surprise them with something different every game.”

The opening game will also see the fans arrive to a new welcome area outside the east side entrance. There fans will get to experience an expanded footprint of the stadium allowing for better access points for ingress and egress to the stadium. The club has also worked with the city to make for improved shuttle service and drop off points plus there will be a taxi stand added utilizing an eco-friendly cab company for fans to have access to.

Inside the stadium there are completely renovated suites and a reworked business club and down the line a bit there will be a brand new HD screen adding to the ambiance courtesy of Alouettes’ owner Pierre Karl Péladeau.

When it comes to the concessions 18 new items are being added to the mix, including the return of a fan favourite the jumbo Italian Sausage and thew Alouettes’ poutine, which will needed to be blitzed to be finished.

“We’re looking at anything that we can try to improve the game experience for our fans,” he said.